Microsoft Wants Older Employees Out, Offering Voluntary Retirement As AI Takes Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Microsoft offers voluntary exit program to select senior staff.

Program targets US employees with combined age and service over 70.

Cost savings and AI adaptation drive targeting of senior employees.

Microsoft made headlines this week, but not for the reasons you might expect. While companies like Meta were announcing mass layoffs, the Redmond-based tech giant sent a very different kind of memo to some of its longest-serving employees in the United States. The company is offering a voluntary exit programme, essentially allowing select senior staff to leave on their own terms, with a financial package in hand.

It is a rare move in today's corporate world, and it raises some important questions about what Microsoft is trying to achieve and why older workers are specifically being targeted.

What Is Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Programme & Who Qualifies?

A voluntary exit programme allows a company to buy out an employee's contract. The employee receives a severance package and, in exchange, parts ways with the organisation.

Microsoft's chief people officer, Amy Coleman, addressed this directly in the internal memo, writing: "Our hope is that this programme gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support."

The offers are expected to go out on May 7. According to reports, the programme is open to US-based workers at the senior director level and below, provided their age and years of service add up to 70 or more. So, a 50-year-old with 20 years at the company would qualify, as would a 55-year-old with at least 15 years of experience.

Roughly 7% of Microsoft's US workforce, estimated at around 1,25,000 employees, is believed to be eligible. That works out to approximately 8,750 people. It is worth noting that Microsoft laid off around 15,000 workers last year, so this comes on the back of an already leaner operation.

Why Is Microsoft Specifically Targeting Senior Employees?

There are two clear reasons behind this decision.

The first is cost. Senior employees earn significantly more than junior or mid-level staff, both in salaries and benefits. By reducing the number of high-tenure workers, Microsoft stands to save considerably more money compared to cutting entry-level roles.

The second reason ties directly to artificial intelligence. Microsoft is investing heavily in building its own AI models under Mustafa Suleyman, having previously relied on external partners like OpenAI and Anthropic. The company already has over 70 Copilot-branded AI tools. Adapting to these tools requires a workforce that is comfortable working alongside AI, and younger employees tend to be more open to that shift.

Senior staff, many of whom built the company's software foundations back in the Windows XP era, may find this transition less natural. For some of them, a voluntary exit could feel like a dignified way to close out a long career, rather than waiting for a potential layoff down the line.

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