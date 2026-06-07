India Crush Bangladesh 3-1 To Clinch Record-Sixth SAFF Women's Championship Title

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India clinched sixth SAFF Women's Championship, defeating Bangladesh 3-1.

Pyari Xaxa, Sanfida Nongrum, Lynda Serto scored for India.

India remained unbeaten, conceding one, and swept major awards.

Margao: India clinched the SAFF Women's Championships football title for the sixth time and first after seven years with a dominant 3-1 win over Bangladesh in the summit clash here on Saturday.

Pyari Xaxa (42nd), Sanfida Nongrum (46th) and Lynda Kom Serto (82nd) scored the goals for India, while Ritu Porna Chakma (45+2) pulled one back for Bangladesh who were defending the title.

The hosts had beaten the same opponents 3-0 in the group stage.

India ended the tournament with an all-win record, also scoring 18 goals while conceding just one, showcasing their dominance in the tournament. They had begun their campaign with an emphatic 11-0 victory over Maldives before convincingly blanking Bangladesh 3-0 to top Group B.

After five title wins on the trot, India could not even reach the finals in the last two editions when Bangladesh walked away with the trophy after beating Nepal on both occasions in 2022 and 2024.

India last won the title in 2019.

The final had all the ingredients expected from a meeting between the region's two strongest sides. Bangladesh arrived as defending champions, while India were chasing a title that had eluded them for the last two editions.

Manisha Kalyan made her first start of the tournament as India looked to make an early statement. The hosts enjoyed much of the possession during the opening stages and created the better opportunities.

Sanfida Nongrum was first to threaten, trying her luck from a difficult angle before sending her effort over the bar. India came even closer in the 16th minute when Bangladesh goalkeeper Mile Akter failed to deal with a long ball from Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam. The loose ball fell kindly for Astam Oraon, but she could not keep her effort on target.

Bangladesh, however, remained dangerous. Ritu Porna Chakma nearly repeated her semi-final heroics against Nepal in the 23rd minute, curling a corner directly towards goal that drifted just over the crossbar.

Crispin Chettri's side continued to push forward. Aveka Singh headed narrowly wide from a Nirmala cross before Mile Akter produced an excellent save to deny Manisha Kalyan's powerful half-volley in the 38th minute.

The breakthrough arrived three minutes before half-time. Pyari Xaxa showed quick feet inside the penalty area before getting a shot. Surovi Akter attempted to block the effort, but the deflection looped over the advancing Mile Akter and into the net.

The goal appeared to have given India control heading into the interval, but Bangladesh responded immediately. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ritu Porna Chakma found space down the left and drove a low effort into the far corner beyond Panthoi Chanu Elangbam. It was the first goal India had conceded in the tournament.

The second half, however, belonged entirely to India. Within seconds of the restart, Pyari turned provider. Her cross from the right found Sanfida Nongrum, who rose unmarked and directed a powerful header into the net via the post to restore India's lead.

That goal shifted the momentum. India looked more composed and confident, while Bangladesh struggled to establish the same attacking rhythm they had shown earlier.

There were still moments of concern for the hosts. Maria Manda nearly caught Panthoi off her line with a dangerous delivery, but the goalkeeper reacted brilliantly to tip the ball away.

India scored their third in the 82nd minute when a defensive error presented substitute Lynda Kom Serto with an opportunity inside the box. The forward was the quickest to react and slotted the ball beyond Mile Akter to make it 3-1.

The victory completed a memorable tournament for the hosts. Aveka Singh finished as the competition’s top scorer with four goals, Sanfida Nongrum was named Most Valuable Player, while Panthoi Chanu Elangbam collected the Best Goalkeeper award.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)