Windows Users Beware: Microsoft Changes Security System After 15 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Microsoft modernizes 15-year-old Secure Boot security system.

Expiring certificates require users to update for protection.

New visual alerts will show Secure Boot status.

Windows 10 users may need Extended Security Updates.

Microsoft is quietly rolling out one of its most significant Windows security changes in over a decade, and it comes with a clear message for users: update now or risk being left exposed. The latest Patch Tuesday release is already packed with urgency. It includes fixes for eight critical vulnerabilities along with an actively exploited zero-day flaw. While regular monthly updates are nothing new, this rollout carries a deeper shift that could impact millions of PCs, especially those still running Windows 10.

A 15-Year-Old Security System Gets Its First Overhaul

For the first time since its introduction, Microsoft is expiring Secure Boot certificates, a foundational layer of Windows security that has remained unchanged since 2011. This move marks a major transition in how Windows devices verify trusted software during startup.

Microsoft said, “Starting in April 2026, the Windows Security app displays additional information about the status of Secure Boot certificate updates on your device. You can find this under Device security > Secure Boot.”

This change is not just cosmetic. It introduces a new way for users to actively monitor whether their systems are protected with the latest security credentials.

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Why This Update Matters More Than Usual

The expiring certificates are still in use on most systems today, particularly on devices older than two years. With their expiry set for June, users must ensure they have installed the updated 2023 certificates to maintain system security.

The timing of this rollout is deliberate. The latest update not only patches vulnerabilities but also integrates both the new certificates and a built-in status checker. However, there is a catch. Devices that are not eligible for this update will neither receive the certificates nor see the new alerts.

For Windows 10 users, this adds another layer of urgency. Continued protection may depend on enrolling in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates program.

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New Visual Alerts Tell You If You’re Safe

Microsoft has also clarified how users can verify their security status. “Updated 2023 certificates are being delivered automatically through Windows Update,” the company said, adding that “the Windows Security app now shows whether devices have received these updates, their current status, and whether any action is needed.”

The system uses a simple visual indicator. “A green, yellow, or red badge attached to the Secure Boot icon indicates your current Secure Boot status. Text guidance is presented along with these badges to provide more detail.”

In short, this is more than a routine update. It is a structural shift in Windows security, one that finally modernises a system untouched for 15 years while placing more responsibility on users to stay protected.