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HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Braces For Rising Temperatures, Mercury To Touch 40°C

Delhi-NCR Braces For Rising Temperatures, Mercury To Touch 40°C

Meteorologists have warned that heatwave-like conditions may develop in parts of the national capital region next week.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to experience hotter weather on Sunday as clear skies make a comeback across the region. According to weather forecasts, the maximum temperature could touch 40°C during the day, while the morning began at around 30°C.

After a brief spell of relief brought by recent rainfall, temperatures are once again expected to climb steadily over the next few days. Meteorologists have warned that heatwave-like conditions may develop in parts of the national capital region next week, prompting authorities to advise people to take precautions against extreme heat.

Hot and Humid Conditions Expected

The weather is expected to remain dry throughout Sunday, with no significant chance of rainfall. Strong sunshine combined with high humidity levels could make outdoor conditions uncomfortable. Humidity is likely to hover around 57%, adding to the feeling of heat despite relatively light winds of about 3 kmph.

Forecasters expect temperatures to continue rising from today onward, increasing the likelihood of intense heat across the region.

Temperature Forecast

Delhi-NCR is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 40°C on Sunday, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain near 29°C. By 6 am, the mercury had already touched 30°C, indicating a warm start to the day.

Outlook for the Week Ahead

The region could witness further warming at the start of the week. On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 41°C, with a minimum of 31°C. Tuesday may be even hotter, with temperatures climbing to 42°C and overnight lows remaining around 32°C.

A slight change in weather conditions is expected from midweek onward. Temperatures may ease marginally on Wednesday before dropping more noticeably on Thursday. By Friday, rain is likely to return to parts of Delhi-NCR, potentially bringing some relief from the prevailing heat.

Weather models suggest that showers could continue into the weekend, helping moderate temperatures. However, daytime highs are still expected to remain in the mid-to-high 30s, indicating that summer conditions are far from over.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Delhi Temperature Delhi Weather DELHI NEWS
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