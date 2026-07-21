Rahul Gandhi Meets Injured CJP Protesters, Demands PM Modi, Amit Shah's Resignation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi visited injured students at RML hospital.

He questioned PM's silence, demanding top ministers' resignations.

Gandhi alleged Ambani, Adani, RSS influence on education system.

He stated youth frustration stems from lack of future opportunities.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet protesters injured during the police action on the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march. He was accompanied by Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.

He questioned PM Modi's silence over the police action against protesters and demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Before meeting the injured students, Gandhi said the issue extended far beyond the education system and reflected the growing frustration among young people over their future.

"The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed. One door is open for competitive exams, and that has also been destroyed," he said.

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'PM Modi, Shah, Pradhan Should Resign'

He alleged that students were protesting not only against alleged irregularities in the examination system but also because they saw no future for themselves.

"These students are complaining not just about the education system but about their future. This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also accused industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, along with the RSS, of influencing the education system.

"They watch Ambani's wedding and Rs 1,000 crore being spent there, while they have no money to start a business of their own. They are complaining because of Mr Ambani, Mr Adani and the RSS's complete takeover of the education system," he alleged.

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Demanding accountability, Gandhi said, "Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister should resign."

#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These… pic.twitter.com/oShKkLfFd1 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Nadda Visits Hospital To Meet Injured CJP Protesters

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also arrived at the RML hospital to meet the injured people admitted here following Police action during CJP protest march yesterday. He also held a meeting with doctors at the hospital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda holds a meeting with doctors at RML hospital. People injured in Police action during CJP protest march yesterday are admitted here. pic.twitter.com/5fE3B5tl3j — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

The visit comes a day after clashes erupted during the CJP's march towards Parliament over alleged NEET-UG irregularities. Delhi Police said more than 118 personnel were injured in the violence, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries.

The Opposition has accused police of using excessive force against students, while the police have maintained that protesters turned violent and attempted to breach security barricades.