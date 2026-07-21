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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Meets Injured CJP Protesters, Demands PM Modi, Amit Shah's Resignation

Rahul Gandhi Meets Injured CJP Protesters, Demands PM Modi, Amit Shah's Resignation

Rahul Gandhi also accused the RSS of influencing the education system, alleging that individuals affiliated with the organisation were being appointed as vice-chancellors.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi visited injured students at RML hospital.
  • He questioned PM's silence, demanding top ministers' resignations.
  • Gandhi alleged Ambani, Adani, RSS influence on education system.
  • He stated youth frustration stems from lack of future opportunities.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet protesters injured during the police action on the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march. He was accompanied by Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.

He questioned PM Modi's silence over the police action against protesters and demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Before meeting the injured students, Gandhi said the issue extended far beyond the education system and reflected the growing frustration among young people over their future.

"The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed. One door is open for competitive exams, and that has also been destroyed," he said.

ALSO READ: Don't Drag The Court: Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Police Action During CJP Protest

'PM Modi, Shah, Pradhan Should Resign'

He alleged that students were protesting not only against alleged irregularities in the examination system but also because they saw no future for themselves.

"These students are complaining not just about the education system but about their future. This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also accused industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, along with the RSS, of influencing the education system.

"They watch Ambani's wedding and Rs 1,000 crore being spent there, while they have no money to start a business of their own. They are complaining because of Mr Ambani, Mr Adani and the RSS's complete takeover of the education system," he alleged.

ALSO READ: 'Modi Surpassed General Dyer': Kejriwal Slams Police Action On CJP Protesters, Claims His Children Joined Stir

Demanding accountability, Gandhi said, "Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister should resign."

Nadda Visits Hospital To Meet Injured CJP Protesters

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also arrived at the RML hospital to meet the injured people admitted here following Police action during CJP protest march yesterday. He also held a meeting with doctors at the hospital.

The visit comes a day after clashes erupted during the CJP's march towards Parliament over alleged NEET-UG irregularities. Delhi Police said more than 118 personnel were injured in the violence, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries. 

The Opposition has accused police of using excessive force against students, while the police have maintained that protesters turned violent and attempted to breach security barricades. 

Before You Go

Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Meets Speaker, Seeks Lok Sabha Debate on Student Lathi Charge Issue

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited the injured students at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital?

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, visited students injured during police action on the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march.

What demands did Rahul Gandhi make regarding the police action?

Rahul Gandhi demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, questioning PM Modi's silence over the police action.

According to Rahul Gandhi, what is the underlying reason for the student protests?

He stated that the protests reflect young people's frustration over their future, a lack of opportunities, and the alleged destruction of competitive exams, seeing it as bigger than just the education system.

What caused the clashes involving students and police?

Clashes erupted during the CJP's march towards Parliament over alleged NEET-UG irregularities. Police reported injuries to personnel and protesters, with differing views on who initiated the violence.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi PM Modi CJP Protest
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