A Russian missile strike hit the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel Golden Leo off the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The strike resulted in at least 10 deaths.
Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India
A missile strike on a cargo vessel leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa killed at least 10 people, including four Indian nationals.
- Russian missile strike killed four Indians on a cargo ship.
- India summoned Russian diplomat, condemning the missile attack.
- Kremlin confirmed contact with Indian authorities post-condemnation.
The Kremlin on Tuesday said it is in contact with the Indian authorities after four Indian nationals were killed in a Russian missile strike on a cargo ship in the Black Sea.
The statement by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov came after India summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires over the incident.
Missile Strike Hits Cargo Ship Off Odesa
A missile strike on a cargo vessel leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa killed at least 10 people, including four Indian nationals.
According to Ukraine, Russia targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel Golden Leo with three cruise missiles. Kyiv said the ship was crewed by Indian and Syrian nationals.
MEA Confirms Four Deaths, One Indian Critically Injured
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that four Indian nationals were killed in the attack, while another Indian was hospitalised in a critical condition.
"Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected," the MEA said.
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“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," it added.
India Summons Russian Chargé d’Affaires
Following the attack, India summoned the senior-most Russian diplomat in New Delhi to convey what it described as an "unequivocal condemnation" of the strike.
According to Hindustan Times, Russian chargé d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday morning after being summoned.
In an official statement, the ministry said it had "conveyed India’s grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives".
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the cargo ship off Odesa?
How many Indian nationals were impacted by the strike?
Four Indian nationals were killed in the attack on the MV Golden Leo. The Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed that another Indian national was critically injured and hospitalized.
How has India reacted to the missile strike?
India summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires to convey its grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack. The MEA is also monitoring the situation and providing assistance.