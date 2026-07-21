Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian missile strike killed four Indians on a cargo ship.

India summoned Russian diplomat, condemning the missile attack.

Kremlin confirmed contact with Indian authorities post-condemnation.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it is in contact with the Indian authorities after four Indian nationals were killed in a Russian missile strike on a cargo ship in the Black Sea.

The statement by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov came after India summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires over the incident.

Missile Strike Hits Cargo Ship Off Odesa

A missile strike on a cargo vessel leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa killed at least 10 people, including four Indian nationals.

According to Ukraine, Russia targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel Golden Leo with three cruise missiles. Kyiv said the ship was crewed by Indian and Syrian nationals.

MEA Confirms Four Deaths, One Indian Critically Injured

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that four Indian nationals were killed in the attack, while another Indian was hospitalised in a critical condition.

"Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected," the MEA said.

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“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," it added.

India Summons Russian Chargé d’Affaires

Following the attack, India summoned the senior-most Russian diplomat in New Delhi to convey what it described as an "unequivocal condemnation" of the strike.

According to Hindustan Times, Russian chargé d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday morning after being summoned.

In an official statement, the ministry said it had "conveyed India’s grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives".

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