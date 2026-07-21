Madhya Pradesh passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 on Tuesday by voice vote. It is now the fourth state in India to implement such legislation.
Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Joins Three Other States
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday passed the UCC Bill, becoming the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam. CM Mohan Yadav hailed the move and attacked Congress over its opposition.
- Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
- State became fourth in India to implement UCC legislation.
- Opposition Congress protested bill and CM's land allegations.
The Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has unanimously passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026, becoming the fourth in India after Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam to implement such legislation.
After the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by voice vote amid protests by the Opposition Congress, CM Yadav said, "The country's most populous state has now implemented the UCC. I extend my congratulations. The Congress's double standards have once again been exposed. For the Congress, Hindus and Muslims are viewed through two different lenses as vote banks, and the party will pay the price for it. The Congress has already disappeared from more than 80 per cent of the country's geographical area, and it will continue to pay the price for this."
VIDEO | Bhopal: After the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by voice vote amid protests by the Opposition Congress, CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) says, "The country's most populous state has now implemented the UCC. I extend my congratulations.… pic.twitter.com/nfT6KtxPuj— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026
Opposition Raises Issues Against UCC Bill
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which state recently passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026?
What was the Opposition's reaction to the UCC Bill in Madhya Pradesh?
The Opposition Congress protested the Uniform Civil Code Bill during its passage. CM Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress for having 'double standards' on the issue.
What other issues did the Opposition raise during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session?
The Opposition pressed for a discussion on alleged land purchases linked to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family. These allegations led to noisy scenes and a brief disruption in the Assembly.