Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Joins Three Other States

On Monday, the MP government on Monday introduced the UCC Bill, 2026 in the Assembly, triggering noisy scenes as the Congress demanded an immediate discussion on allegations surrounding land purchases linked to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

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The Bill was tabled on the opening day of the five-day Monsoon Session, while the Opposition pressed for a debate on the alleged land purchase controversy in Ujjain.

The Assembly witnessed a brief disruption after Congress legislators entered the well of the House, prompting Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to adjourn proceedings for 30 minutes.

The protest followed a recent media report alleging that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family purchased large parcels of land after he assumed office. The BJP has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Soon after Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged land purchases involving the Chief Minister and his family. The move drew strong objections from BJP ministers and legislators.

Assembly Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya opposed the motion, arguing that adjournment motions are meant for recent developments and not issues that are not current.

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Despite the objection, Congress MLAs continued sloganeering in the well of the House. Singhar insisted that the motion concerned alleged land acquisitions in the Simhastha area, including purchases allegedly linked to the Chief Minister's family, and demanded a full discussion.

As the deadlock persisted, Speaker Tomar suspended proceedings for 30 minutes.