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English NewsNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Joins Three Other States

Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Joins Three Other States

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday passed the UCC Bill, becoming the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam. CM Mohan Yadav hailed the move and attacked Congress over its opposition.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
  • State became fourth in India to implement UCC legislation.
  • Opposition Congress protested bill and CM's land allegations.

The Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has unanimously passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026, becoming the fourth in India after Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam to implement such legislation.

After the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by voice vote amid protests by the Opposition Congress, CM Yadav said, "The country's most populous state has now implemented the UCC. I extend my congratulations. The Congress's double standards have once again been exposed. For the Congress, Hindus and Muslims are viewed through two different lenses as vote banks, and the party will pay the price for it. The Congress has already disappeared from more than 80 per cent of the country's geographical area, and it will continue to pay the price for this."

Opposition Raises Issues Against UCC Bill

On Monday, the MP government on Monday introduced the UCC Bill, 2026 in the Assembly, triggering noisy scenes as the Congress demanded an immediate discussion on allegations surrounding land purchases linked to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

ALSO READ: Don't Drag The Court: Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Police Action During CJP Protest

The Bill was tabled on the opening day of the five-day Monsoon Session, while the Opposition pressed for a debate on the alleged land purchase controversy in Ujjain.

The Assembly witnessed a brief disruption after Congress legislators entered the well of the House, prompting Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to adjourn proceedings for 30 minutes. 

The protest followed a recent media report alleging that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family purchased large parcels of land after he assumed office. The BJP has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Soon after Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged land purchases involving the Chief Minister and his family. The move drew strong objections from BJP ministers and legislators.

Assembly Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya opposed the motion, arguing that adjournment motions are meant for recent developments and not issues that are not current.

ALSO READ: Rahul, Priyanka Meet Injured CJP Protesters, Demand PM Modi's Resignation

Despite the objection, Congress MLAs continued sloganeering in the well of the House. Singhar insisted that the motion concerned alleged land acquisitions in the Simhastha area, including purchases allegedly linked to the Chief Minister's family, and demanded a full discussion.

As the deadlock persisted, Speaker Tomar suspended proceedings for 30 minutes.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which state recently passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026?

Madhya Pradesh passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 on Tuesday by voice vote. It is now the fourth state in India to implement such legislation.

What was the Opposition's reaction to the UCC Bill in Madhya Pradesh?

The Opposition Congress protested the Uniform Civil Code Bill during its passage. CM Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress for having 'double standards' on the issue.

What other issues did the Opposition raise during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session?

The Opposition pressed for a discussion on alleged land purchases linked to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family. These allegations led to noisy scenes and a brief disruption in the Assembly.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Yadav Breaking News Madhya Pradesh ABP Live UCC Bill 2026
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