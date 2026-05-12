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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Ultra To Cost Around 2 Lakhs, And Still Come In Just Two Colours?

iPhone Ultra To Cost Around 2 Lakhs, And Still Come In Just Two Colours?

Apple's first foldable iPhone may launch with just two subdued colour options, a significant departure from the wide palettes the company usually offers at launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 May 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone Ultra expected in 2026 with two understated colors.
  • Silver/white and an indigo option suggested for iPhone Ultra.
  • Limited colors may reduce production complexity and costs.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's first foldable iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, could launch with as few as two colour options, according to multiple leakers. The device is said to skip bold or vibrant finishes entirely, leaning toward understated tones. 

This would make it one of the most restrained colour lineups for a new iPhone in recent years, drawing comparisons to the iPhone X, which also debuted in just two shades back in 2017. The iPhone Ultra is expected to be announced in September 2026.

What Colours Could The iPhone Ultra Come In?

Earlier this year, Weibo leaker "Instant Digital" described the foldable iPhone as having just two colour options, with white being the only confirmed shade at the time. The second option was not revealed. The leaker revisited that report recently without changing any of those details.

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Macworld, citing a supply chain source, has since added more clarity. According to that report, the two options are a classic silver and white model, and an indigo shade described as similar to the iPhone 17 Pro's Deep Blue finish. The same source confirmed there will be fewer choices compared to the iPhone 18 Pro models, with no bold or vibrant colours planned.

The situation is similar to the iPhone X, which launched in Silver and Space Grey in November 2017 at a starting price of $999. A year later, the iPhone XS added Gold to the mix, and Apple could follow the same path with the iPhone Ultra over time.

Why Apple Might Be Keeping The Colour Options Limited

The restrained palette may come down to practical reasons. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has warned that production challenges could mean smooth shipments may not happen until 2027, with potential shortages lasting through at least the end of 2026. 

Kuo also noted that the widely cited figure of 15 to 20 million units likely reflects cumulative demand across two to three years, not 2026 alone.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Dropped By Rs 25,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Adding more colour variants increases production complexity, costs, and inventory. With supply already expected to be tight at launch, there is little reason to expand the colour range. 

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said the iPhone Ultra's starting price will "cross the $2,000 threshold," which further reduces the need for a wider palette to drive sales.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Apple iPhone Ultra expected to be released?

The iPhone Ultra is anticipated to be announced in September 2026. However, production challenges might lead to supply shortages lasting through at least the end of 2026, with smooth shipments potentially not occurring until 2027.

What are the expected color options for the iPhone Ultra?

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to launch with only two color options: a classic silver and white model, and an indigo shade similar to the iPhone 17 Pro's Deep Blue. Bold or vibrant finishes are not expected.

Why might Apple be limiting the color options for the iPhone Ultra?

Limited color options may be due to production complexities and expected supply shortages. Adding more variants increases costs and inventory, which Apple might want to avoid given the anticipated tight supply at launch.

What is the expected price range for the iPhone Ultra?

The starting price for the iPhone Ultra is projected to exceed $2,000. This higher price point may also reduce the necessity for a wide range of color choices to stimulate sales.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY
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