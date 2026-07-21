ChatGPT Image Generation Stops Working Across The Globe, OpenAI Investigating Disruption

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ChatGPT's image generation service experiences an outage.

OpenAI confirms investigation into this specific service disruption.

The DALL-E powered feature generates 1.5 billion images weekly.

India leads global usage for this integrated image tool.

ChatGPT, the GPT-run AI chatbot service from OpenAI, has faced yet another outage. However, this time around, it is not the platform that has gone down, but instead a sizeable part of it. As per status.openai.com, the AI firm's own status dashboard, ChatGPT has been facing issues with its inbuilt image generation service over the past hour (at the time of writing).

As per the dashboard, OpenAI is 'investigating' the issue and it's safe to assume that the service will resume soon.

OpenAI Probes Image Generation Glitch

The latest disruption is limited to ChatGPT's image generation service rather than the entire platform. Users attempting to create AI-generated visuals have reported difficulties, while text-based conversations and other chatbot functions remain accessible.

OpenAI's service status dashboard lists the issue as being under investigation. The company has not shared a timeline for when the feature will be fully restored.

The image generation tool has become one of ChatGPT's defining features since its rollout, allowing users to create illustrations, artwork, graphics and edited images directly within a conversation without switching to a separate application.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT Work Is More Than A Chatbot: 7 Features That You Can Utilise To Get Some Real Work Done

Billions Of Images Created Every Week

The popularity of ChatGPT's image creation feature has grown rapidly since its introduction. OpenAI has previously revealed that more than 130 million users generated over 700 million images during the first week after the feature launched.

That momentum has continued, with the platform now producing more than 1.5 billion AI-generated images every week.

The feature is integrated directly into the ChatGPT interface and is powered by OpenAI's DALL-E technology. Because users can seamlessly move between text prompts, coding tasks and image generation within the same chat, image creation has become a regular part of the experience for a significant portion of ChatGPT's estimated 500 million users.

India has emerged as the largest market globally for ChatGPT's image generation feature, contributing a substantial share of the platform's overall image creation activity. The widespread adoption has helped drive engagement across different categories of users.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Data Shows India Among Top Countries Using ChatGPT For World Cup

How ChatGPT Creates AI Images

ChatGPT's image generation relies on advanced multimodal artificial intelligence models capable of interpreting natural language instructions and converting them into visual content.

The process begins when a user enters a text prompt describing the desired image. The AI analyses the request, identifying important details such as the subject, background, lighting and artistic style. It can also interpret uploaded reference images or mood boards to better match colours, composition and design preferences.

The system then converts the text into mathematical representations known as embeddings. Using an attention mechanism, it determines which elements of the prompt are most important before beginning the image creation process.

Instead of assembling pieces from existing photographs, the AI generates an entirely new image through a diffusion process. It starts with what resembles random visual noise and gradually removes that noise in multiple stages, refining shapes, textures and colours until a coherent image emerges.

Modern versions of the technology also support accurate text rendering within generated images, enabling the AI to produce readable words on signs, packaging and logos. Before the image is delivered, the system performs final refinements, including sharpening details, adjusting contrast and optimising resolution. Users can then continue editing the image simply by describing the changes they want in the chat.