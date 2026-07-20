Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This competent smartwatch offers strong value for its price.

Noise ALT Watch 1 Review: If smartwatches had personalities, most budget ones would be that loud guy at a party who keeps telling everyone about his crypto portfolio. Flashy watch faces, "AI-powered" everything, and enough health metrics to convince you you're one skipped gym session away from collapse. The Noise ALT Watch 1, thankfully, is a little different.

Sure, it proudly wears the "Powered by Noise AI" badge, but underneath all the marketing buzzwords is a surprisingly mature smartwatch with good design, built-in GPS, a bright AMOLED display, and battery life that doesn't make you carry a charger like emotional support luggage.

Naturally, ABP Live's overenthusiastic AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already declared this the greatest watch since humans invented wrists. Let's see if she's finally learnt something.

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Noise ALT Watch 1 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Premium minimalist design

Excellent AMOLED display with 1.000 nits brightness

Built-in GPS actually works well

Smooth rotating crown

Solid battery life

AI features that are occasionally useful

What Doesn't:

No swimming workout despite water resistance

Some AI tricks feel more like demos than daily tools

1 ATM rating isn't exactly adventure-proof

App ecosystem still trails premium rivals

Looks Like It Costs More Than It Does

✨ GennieGPT: Red Dot Design Award 2026! Perfect circular symmetry! Anodised aluminium! Rotating crown! This is basically smartwatch haute couture!

Shayak: For once, you're mostly right. The ALT Watch 1 looks refreshingly understated. No fake screws pretending to be rugged. No oversized bezels screaming "masculinity". Just a clean circular design that wouldn't look out of place next to watches costing twice as much.

The anodised aluminium bezel genuinely elevates the look, while the rotating crown isn't there just for decoration. It actually makes navigating menus much easier than repeatedly poking at a tiny screen with your index finger like you're trying to crack a safe. At just 32 grams, it's light enough to forget you're wearing it. Which, coincidentally, is the biggest compliment you can give a smartwatch.

✨ GennieGPT: 1.32-inch AMOLED! 466×466 resolution! 1000 nits brightness! Your eyeballs have officially entered Ultra HD!

Shayak: The display is genuinely one of this watch's strongest features. Colours pop, blacks are inky, animations feel fluid, and the 1000-nit brightness means you won't be cupping your wrist under the sun trying to read a notification like it's a treasure map.

The Always-On Display also doesn't murder the battery, which is nice because some smartwatches treat AOD like an act of personal betrayal.

✨ GennieGPT: Built-in GPS with FIVE satellite systems! GPS! Galileo! GLONASS! BeiDou! QZSS! You can literally navigate the planet!

Shayak: Let's not volunteer for the next Mars mission just yet. But yes, the GPS is surprisingly dependable.

Runs, walks and cycling sessions lock onto location fairly quickly and remain consistent enough that you won't finish a jog only to discover your smartwatch thinks you sprinted across a nearby lake. For anyone who hates carrying a phone during workouts, this alone makes the ALT Watch 1 worth considering.

AI Has Finally Found Something Useful To Do

✨ GennieGPT: Noise AI! AI Companion! AI Voice Notes! AI Transcription! AI Playground! Morning Briefs! Artificial Intelligence has officially reached your wrist!

Shayak: Look, not every feature needs AI. That said, Noise deserves some credit for trying to make it practical instead of slapping "AI" onto weather forecasts and calling it innovation.

Voice Notes and AI Transcription can genuinely come in handy when you're walking, driving or suddenly remember something important. Morning Briefs are useful if you like getting your day's essentials at a glance.

The AI Watch Faces? Fun for five minutes. AI Playground? That's where the marketing team started having too much fun.

✨ GennieGPT: Heart rate! HRV! SpO₂! Sleep! Stress! Respiration! One-Tap Health! This watch understands your body better than you do!

Shayak: The ALT Watch 1 tracks pretty much every health metric you'd expect today. Heart rate stayed fairly consistent during workouts, sleep tracking was believable enough, and HRV insights are a welcome addition at this price.

Just remember: smartwatches are great for spotting trends, not diagnosing illnesses. If your watch says you're stressed... congratulations. You probably opened your work email.

Fitness First... Unless You're Michael Phelps

✨ GennieGPT: 100+ sports modes! Water resistant! Workout detection! Every athlete's dream!

Shayak: The watch handled walking, running and cycling perfectly well, thanks largely to the built-in GPS. Auto workout detection also saves you from those moments where you've already walked half a kilometre before remembering to hit Start.

However, there's no swimming workout. The 1 ATM water resistance means it'll survive rain, handwashing and the occasional accidental dunk. In fact, I tried a roughly 45-minute swim session during testing, and the ALT Watch 1 did not complain. Of course, at this price point, you cannot expect a smartwatch to survive long sessions or even saltwater sessions like premium entries such as Apple Watch does.

✨ GennieGPT: FOURTEEN DAYS! FORTY DAYS in power saver! Infinite energy achieved!

Shayak: Realistically, expect around eight to 10 days with notifications, health tracking and regular use, which is still excellent. Enable Always-On Display, GPS workouts and Bluetooth calling regularly, and that number naturally drops.

But here's the important part: you're charging this watch weekly, not nightly. That alone feels to be worth the money.

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Noise ALT Watch 1 Review: Final Verdict

The ALT Watch 1 reminds me of a good mechanical keyboard. It doesn't flash rainbow lights every five seconds or scream for attention. It simply feels satisfying every single day you use it. Yes, Noise sprinkled AI across the software because apparently that's mandatory in 2026. Some of it is genuinely useful, some of it feels like it's auditioning for next year's keynote presentation.

But strip away the AI branding and what you're left with is a genuinely competent smartwatch. The AMOLED display is excellent. The GPS works well. Battery life is among the best in its segment. And unlike many budget smartwatches, it doesn't constantly remind you that it was built to hit a price point.

For Rs 5,999, the Noise ALT Watch 1 doesn't try to reinvent the smartwatch. It simply remembers what a good smartwatch is supposed to be. And in a year where every gadget is desperately trying to become an AI assistant, that's surprisingly refreshing.

Should You Buy Noise ALT Watch 1?