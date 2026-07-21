Sonam Wangchuk To Be Shifted To Medanta As Delhi HC Allows Hospital Transfer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court ordered activist Sonam Wangchuk's transfer to Medanta Hospital.

Wangchuk's wife sought transfer after his prolonged indefinite hunger strike.

Medanta will form an expert panel for comprehensive medical care.

His condition remains stable, but continuous medical supervision is essential.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed that activist Sonam Wangchuk be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for continued treatment under specialist supervision.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a single-judge order that had refused to interfere with his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the Centre had no objection to shifting Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital. However, he submitted that the activist, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, should not seek discharge from the private hospital against medical advice.

The bench also interacted with doctors from AIIMS Delhi, who are part of the medical team monitoring Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital, as well as Wangchuk's personal doctor. Observing that there was consensus among the doctors that he required continued medical monitoring, the court proposed shifting him to Medanta and later directed that the transfer be carried out.

The court said all medical records, investigation reports and treatment details generated so far must be handed over to the Medanta medical team to ensure continuity of care. It also directed authorities to share complete medical information with the specialist panel.

Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo had moved Delhi High Court seeking his transfer to a hospital of his choice after he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his indefinite strike. She even alleged that Wangchuk was being "illegally detained" at the hospital.

She filed another plea after Justice Mini Pushkarna on Sunday declined to order Wangchuk's transfer to a private hospital, observing that the government's decision to shift him from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital in view of his deteriorating health was not arbitrary.

The single judge had also noted that doctors were closely monitoring his condition and that there was no evidence of force being used in administering treatment.

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Safdarjung Hospital Shares Health Update

The order came even as Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable but that he continues to require sustained medical supervision following his prolonged hunger strike.

Addressing a press briefing, Dr Manisha Thakur, Head of the Department of Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said Wangchuk was being treated under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Delhi.

She said his blood sugar levels continued to remain low, while laboratory tests showed a potassium level of 3.2 mEq/L and persistent pancytopenia, including anaemia with low haemoglobin and a reduced white blood cell count.

According to the hospital, Wangchuk is receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplements but has continued to refuse intravenous fluids and glucose administration.

The doctor said the prolonged fast had resulted in mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities and physiological stress, making continuous clinical monitoring essential to promptly detect and manage any complications.

The High Court's order follows legal proceedings initiated by Wangchuk's family seeking his transfer to a private hospital. The court has now directed that he be shifted to Medanta, where a dedicated team of specialists will take over his treatment.

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