AI Is Quietly Becoming India's New Money Manager. Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom One-third of urban Indians frequently experience financial anxiety.

Financial planning and money management cause significant urban stress.

AI tools and social media increasingly guide financial decision-making.

Nearly one in three urban Indians frequently experience financial anxiety, with managing money proving to be a bigger concern than simply earning or saving it, according to a new study commissioned by fintech company Revolut and conducted by YouGov.

The survey suggests that financial stress is increasingly being driven by the challenge of making informed financial decisions, staying organised and planning for the future. It also points to a growing reliance on technology, with many consumers turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools and social media platforms to help manage their finances.

The findings are based on responses from 2,010 adults in India as part of a broader YouGov survey covering more than 6,000 respondents across India, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Money Management: A Key Source Of Financial Stress

According to the study, 31 per cent of urban Indians frequently experience financial anxiety. An equal proportion said financial planning and money management represent their biggest recurring financial stress, ahead of concerns related to day-to-day expenses.

The report suggests that financial wellbeing is increasingly being shaped by how effectively people manage their money rather than the amount they earn or save.

Besides financial planning, respondents identified economic and political uncertainty (24 per cent), family financial responsibilities (23 per cent) and comparisons driven by social media (22 per cent) as key contributors to financial anxiety.

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AI: A Popular Source Of Financial Guidance

The study found that technology is playing a growing role in personal finance decisions.

Around 34 per cent of respondents said they use AI tools to guide financial decisions, while one in five now rely on AI as their primary source of financial advice, reflecting increasing acceptance of digital financial guidance.

The findings indicate that consumers are using technology not only to seek financial information but also to support everyday money management and decision-making.

Social Media Influences Financial Behaviour

Social media is also emerging as an important source of financial information and motivation, according to the survey.

About 30 per cent of respondents said social media encourages them to improve their financial habits, while 15 per cent said it helps them feel more informed and in control of their finances.

The study also found that 24 per cent started tracking their expenses after consuming financial content online. Around 23 per cent said they had tried new financial products discovered through social media platforms, while 20 per cent reported making investments based on recommendations from online content or AI tools.

According to the report, these trends reflect a growing shift towards digitally enabled financial management, with consumers increasingly using technology to monitor spending, improve financial awareness and support real-time decision-making.

Consumers Looking Beyond Traditional Banking

Commenting on the findings, Girish Singh, Head of Growth at Revolut India, said consumers are increasingly seeking financial products that extend beyond conventional banking services.

“As financial behaviour evolves, consumers are increasingly looking for products that go beyond basic payments and banking, to help them understand daily spending behaviours and optimise how they spend,” Singh said.

He added that consumers are looking for tools that simplify everyday money management, help them stay in control of their finances and provide greater visibility into their spending patterns.

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