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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsBTS Star J-Hope Leaks Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ahead Of Galaxy Unpacked: Check It Out

BTS Star J-Hope Leaks Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ahead Of Galaxy Unpacked: Check It Out

BTS member J-Hope may have unintentionally showcased Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 before launch, offering a fresh real-world look at the foldable ahead of Galaxy Unpacked.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BTS star J-Hope revealed Samsung's new foldable smartphone.
  • Leaked images show a slimmer, compact, redesigned device.
  • Flex Titanium structure aims to significantly reduce screen crease.
  • Samsung plans to officially unveil the device at Unpacked.

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphone may have received an unexpected early reveal, thanks to BTS star J-Hope. Just days before the company's Galaxy Unpacked event, the K-pop crooner shared a social media story that appears to feature the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, giving fans one of the clearest real-world looks at the device before its official debut.

Although Samsung has yet to confirm the handset, the phone seen in the clip closely resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 8 that has surfaced in multiple leaks over the past few weeks. From leaked renders to detailed specifications, much about Samsung's upcoming foldable is already known, but real-world appearances remain rare.

J-Hope's Social Media Post Sparks Buzz

J-Hope, who is Samsung official brand ambassador for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, did not identify the smartphone in his post, but the device's design aligns closely with previously leaked information. The handset appears to have a compact, passport-like form factor with a shorter and wider profile. It is also shown in what is believed to be the rumoured Lavender colour option.

The brief clip only offers a rear view of the device, revealing a dual-camera setup that matches earlier reports surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8's design.

According to Tech Droider, another image also provides a glimpse of the phone's hinge, further strengthening speculation that the handset is indeed Samsung's upcoming foldable flagship.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 All But Confirmed In Latest Teaser

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Tipped To Be Slimmer

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a redesigned chassis that prioritises portability. Reports suggest the foldable will be slightly taller than the rumoured Apple iPhone Ultra while remaining thinner and narrower overall.

The device is tipped to weigh around 201 grams, making it lighter than both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. If accurate, this would make it one of Samsung's lightest book-style foldable smartphones to date.

Samsung Focuses On Reducing Foldable Display Crease

One of the biggest challenges for foldable smartphones has been the visible crease that forms where the display bends. Samsung has steadily refined this aspect across previous Galaxy Fold generations, and the company now says its new Flex Titanium structure marks a significant improvement.

The technology combines two titanium-based components: a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate. Together, they are designed to strengthen the phone's structure while preserving the flexibility needed for repeated folding and unfolding.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price In India May Cross Rs 1.8 Lakh, Leaks Point At Dual-Fold Strategy

According to Samsung, the titanium-alloy film is positioned beneath the OLED display and delivers mechanical stiffness that is 20 times greater than traditional polymer film. Despite offering greater rigidity, the material remains extremely thin, allowing Samsung to maintain a slim overall design.

The second component, a titanium support plate beneath the display module, is intended to improve durability. Samsung says its advanced hole-processing technique enables tighter bonding between display layers, reducing internal gaps and providing stronger support when the screen is fully unfolded.

With Galaxy Unpacked now just days away, Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, putting an end to months of leaks and speculation surrounding its next foldable flagship.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the Galaxy Z Fold 8 unexpectedly revealed?

K-pop star J-Hope shared a social media story featuring a device resembling the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This gave an early real-world look before its official debut at Galaxy Unpacked.

What are some rumored design features of the Galaxy Z Fold 8?

It's expected to have a compact, passport-like form factor, being shorter, wider, and slimmer overall. It may also come in a Lavender color option with a dual-camera setup.

How does Samsung plan to reduce the display crease on the Z Fold 8?

Samsung is implementing a new Flex Titanium structure. This technology combines a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate to strengthen the phone and preserve flexibility, reducing the crease.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung J-Hope Galaxy Unpacked TEchnology News BTS J Hope Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
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