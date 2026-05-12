iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Dropped By Rs 25,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flipkart sale offers iPhone 17 Pro Max significant discount.

Effective price drops to approximately Rs 1,24,900.

Includes bank offers and cashback reducing price.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Flipkart's ongoing Sasa Lele sale has brought a notable price drop on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, one of the most expensive smartphones in the Indian market. The device, which originally launched at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB base variant, is now available at an effective price of around Rs 1,24,900 after factoring in all available offers.

The sale went live for all users on May 9, following early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members, and is also covering other iPhone models, such as the iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone 15.

How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 17 Pro Max During The Flipkart Sale?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently listed at Rs 1,34,900 on Flipkart, down from its launch price of Rs 1,49,900, offering an instant discount of Rs 15,000.

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Buyers using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Bank credit cards can save an additional Rs 6,000 on a full credit card transaction. A separate bank cashback offer brings in another Rs 4,000, taking the total effective savings to nearly Rs 25,000.

What Does The iPhone 17 Pro Max Offer In Terms Of Features?

On the design side, Apple has moved back to an aluminium frame while keeping the overall build quality intact.

The phone sports a 6.9-inch display covered by Ceramic Shield 2, which is said to offer better durability and scratch resistance compared to its predecessor. Apple has also added an anti-reflective coating to improve visibility in bright outdoor conditions.

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Under the hood, the device runs on Apple's A19 Pro chipset, built to handle sustained performance during gaming and heavy workloads.

The camera system includes three 48MP rear sensors backed by Apple's Fusion imaging technology, covering the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. These are designed to deliver consistent results across different lighting situations.

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