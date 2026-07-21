Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained during Delhi protest.

Police urged Rahul Gandhi to disperse before detaining protestors.

Delhi Congress Protest: High drama unfolded outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday after Delhi Police moved in to disperse Congress leaders protesting over the alleged police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were detained by the police as security personnel cleared the protest site outside 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, protesting with Opposition leaders and workers at Lok Kalyan Marg, detained by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/mkctEgsybl — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

#WATCH | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protesting with opposition leaders and workers at Lok Kalyan Marg, detained by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/JRr9z69z76 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Police's Final Attempt: Asked Rahul to Cooperate

Before Congress leaders were detained during the protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Delhi Police made one final attempt to persuade Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to call off the demonstration and vacate the area.

According to sources, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi district approached Rahul Gandhi and urged him to end the sit-in and cooperate with the police.

The DCP reportedly told Rahul Gandhi, "Please cooperate." In response, Rahul Gandhi replied, "I am cooperating."

Rahul Gandhi then asked the police officer to request the protesters to disperse.

Also Read: WATCH | Rahul Gandhi Meets Union Minister Outside PM Residence: What Are Congress' 6 Demands

Following this, the DCP made a single announcement asking the demonstrators to vacate the protest site. When the appeal did not yield any response, the officer directed the police to take all the protesters into custody.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi resisted being detained. When a police personnel allegedly held his hand while escorting him into custody, Rahul Gandhi pulled his hand away in anger and then lay down on the road in protest.

Police subsequently detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Congress leaders, bringing the protest outside the Prime Minister's residence to an end.

Congress Escalates Protest, Targets PM Modi And Amit Shah

Seeking to intensify pressure on the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress had marched to the Prime Minister's residence because the Opposition was allegedly being denied an opportunity to raise the issue in Parliament.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the government of refusing to take responsibility for the alleged police excesses and demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul, Priyanka Protest Against Lathi Charge On Students Near PM Residence; Several Congress Leaders Detained

"We have marched to PM Modi's house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn't want to take any accountability, nor does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India's youth," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Jitendra Singh Holds Talks With Rahul Gandhi

As the protest continued outside the Prime Minister's residence, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh arrived at the site along with the Prime Minister's Secretary and held discussions with Rahul Gandhi.

The two were seen speaking for several minutes, with the government delegation appearing to urge the Congress leader to end the protest. The conversation was recorded by people present at the site.

The meeting came amid heightened political tensions following Monday's clashes between protesters and security personnel in the national capital.