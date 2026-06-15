MacOS 27 Is Here And These 3 Features Will Change How You Use Your Mac

Apple used its Worldwide Developers Conference to unveil macOS 27, internally called "Golden Gate." The update is being described as a performance-focused release that builds on what MacOS Tahoe introduced, particularly the Liquid Glass interface. While new features are limited, the ones Apple did announce carry some weight.

The update also draws a hard line on hardware, dropping support for Intel-based Macs entirely and requiring an Apple M1 chip or newer to run.

How Has Siri Changed In macOS 27?

Siri gets its most significant overhaul in years with macOS 27. The assistant now carries agentic AI capabilities, meaning it can act on your behalf, whether that is drafting a reply to an email or sending a text. It also gains on-screen awareness, so users can ask questions about whatever is currently visible on their display.

According to Apple, Siri can now be invoked through Spotlight and accepts queries typed in natural language. It opens in a new interactive window rather than the familiar slim bar users are used to. You can highlight individual files and ask Siri to pull out key data or summarise content without opening each file separately.

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Cross-device functionality has also been added. Users can ask Siri to search for messages or emails from a specific person across devices. A conversational history is maintained and synced privately through iCloud, keeping things consistent across Apple products.

What Is Changing In Safari With macOS 27?

Safari picks up several AI-driven updates in this release. The browser will now automatically group tabs from similar websites into topic-based clusters, reducing clutter for users who tend to have many tabs open at once.

A new "Describe an extension" feature lets users explain in plain language what kind of browser extension they want, and the AI will attempt to build it. Apple's demo showed an extension that saves recipes from websites with a custom interface.

Safari also gains a "Notify me" option, which monitors a webpage and alerts you when something changes, such as tickets becoming available. These features are powered by Google's Gemini foundational AI models.

Will macOS 27 Work On Older Macs?

No. MacOS 27 requires an Apple M1 chip or newer. Intel-based Macs, the last of which were released in 2019 and 2020, will not be supported beyond MacOS 26 Tahoe.

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MacOS 27 is expected to launch later this fall, alongside Apple's usual wave of software updates across its product lineup.