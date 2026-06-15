Google Doodle Today Is All About FIFA World Cup 2026: Here Is Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The 2026 FIFA World Cup expanded to 48 teams.

Tournament games span United States, Mexico, and Canada.

A new Round of 32 extends champion's total matches.

Google Doodle Today: If you opened Google today and noticed a football-themed animation, it is not just for fun. The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, and Google is marking the moment with a special doodle. This year’s tournament is bigger than ever, with more teams, more matches, and matches spread across three countries.

Fans around the world, including in India, are already tuning in as the opening games set the tone. From surprising scorelines to dominant wins, the first few days have delivered plenty of action and excitement.

Why Is FIFA World Cup 2026 Different From Previous Editions?

The biggest change this year is the expansion from 32 to 48 teams. The tournament now features 12 groups of four teams each, making it the largest World Cup ever. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-place teams, move to the knockout stage.

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This also introduces a new Round of 32, meaning the eventual champion must play eight matches instead of seven. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, with matches hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The opening match took place at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca, while the final will be held at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

What Have Been The Biggest Highlights So Far?

The early matches have already produced some standout performances. Germany made a strong statement with a 7-1 win over Curaçao, powered by a brace from Kai Havertz. Sweden also impressed with a commanding 5-1 victory against Tunisia.

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The co-host of the United States men's national soccer team began their campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Paraguay. Meanwhile, the Ivory Coast secured a dramatic 1-0 victory against Ecuador thanks to a late goal from Amad Diallo.

One of the most talked-about matches saw Brazil held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco, with Vinícius Júnior scoring the equaliser.

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