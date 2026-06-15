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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiOS 27 & macOS 27 Betas Hide Clues For Apple's Foldable iPhone And Touch MacBook

iOS 27 & macOS 27 Betas Hide Clues For Apple's Foldable iPhone And Touch MacBook

Apple never mentioned a foldable iPhone at WWDC, but buried inside iOS 27's beta code are clues that suggest it may be closer than anyone expected.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • macOS 27 mirroring app adapts to wider foldable screen layouts.
  • macOS 27 beta shows Sidecar touch updates, pull-to-refresh gestures.
  • Siri redesign and OLED MacBooks hint at future touchscreens.

Apple's annual software betas have a history of revealing more than just new features. Hidden code references and interface changes have often served as early indicators of upcoming hardware. This year is no different. Following the iOS 27 reveal at WWDC, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the first developer betas of iOS 27 and macOS 27 contain several references pointing to two long-rumoured products: Apple's first foldable iPhone and a touchscreen MacBook.

What Do The iOS 27 & macOS 27 Betas Reveal About Apple's Foldable iPhone?

The clearest clue comes from the iPhone Mirroring app in macOS 27. According to Gurman, the app can now stretch to support much wider layouts, resembling the tablet-like screen format expected when a foldable iPhone is opened. 

Additional references in iOS 27 reportedly include terms such as "foldState", "angleDegrees", and support for multiple hardware displays, consistent with a device that needs to detect how far it has been opened or closed.

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Apple's focus on "app adaptability" at WWDC 2026 adds to the picture, with the company encouraging developers to build apps across a wider range of display sizes. Rumours around the so-called iPhone Ultra have also picked up pace, with hardware dummy units said to already be in production. 

Multiple reports suggest a possible debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pros in September, with cheaper models arriving in Spring next year.

How Is macOS 27 Preparing For A Touchscreen MacBook?

The macOS 27 beta carries changes pointing toward a touchscreen MacBook as well. An update to Sidecar reportedly supports broader touch interactions across macOS when paired with an iPad, potentially laying groundwork for a touch-enabled Mac. 

Support for pull-to-refresh gestures has also been added, renewing speculation that Apple is preparing macOS for direct touch input.

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Gurman further notes Apple's redesigned pill-shaped Siri interface on Mac, which he believes could align with a Dynamic Island-style cutout on future MacBook models. Reports suggest OLED MacBook Pro models with touchscreen support could arrive before the end of 2026.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What indications of a foldable iPhone are found in the new betas?

The iPhone Mirroring app in macOS 27 now supports wider layouts. iOS 27 includes terms like

How do the macOS 27 betas hint at a touchscreen MacBook?

macOS 27's Sidecar update supports broader touch interactions when paired with an iPad. The beta also includes pull-to-refresh gestures, suggesting preparation for direct touch input.

When is Apple's foldable iPhone expected to be released?

Multiple reports suggest a possible debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pros in September. Cheaper foldable models are rumored to arrive in Spring next year.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY Ios 27 Ios 27 Update
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