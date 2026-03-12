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HomeTechnologyImmediate Gas Cylinder Delivery? Scammers Target LPG Users With Fake Ads

Immediate Gas Cylinder Delivery? Scammers Target LPG Users With Fake Ads

Authorities warn that scammers are sending WhatsApp messages and fake booking links promising quick LPG cylinder delivery. Victims are paying money online but never receiving the gas refill.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Growing concern about LPG cylinder availability in parts of India has triggered a wave of online scams targeting anxious consumers. As households rush to secure cooking gas refills amid rumours of supply disruptions, cyber criminals are attempting to exploit the situation through fake advertisements and fraudulent booking links. 

Officials warn that scammers are using misleading messages and websites to trick people into making advance payments for gas cylinders that never arrive. Authorities are now urging citizens to remain cautious while booking LPG refills online and to rely only on official platforms for any gas-related services.

How Cyber Criminals Are Targeting LPG Customers Online

Officials say fraudsters are actively tracking online searches and social media discussions related to LPG cylinder bookings. By identifying people looking for urgent refills, scammers are creating deceptive advertisements that promise quick delivery during a supposed shortage.

These misleading messages are being circulated through WhatsApp forwards, SMS messages and social media posts. Many of them include phrases such as “Immediate Gas Cylinder Delivery” or “Emergency Extra Cylinder Supply”. The intention is to create panic and push consumers into acting quickly.

Authorities say these messages often contain links that redirect users to fake websites designed to look like official LPG booking portals. Once users land on these pages, they are asked to make advance payments for guaranteed cylinder delivery.

In many cases, victims transfer money believing they are booking a legitimate refill. After receiving the payment, the fraudsters disappear, and the promised cylinder is never delivered.

Authorities Advise Consumers To Use Only Official LPG Booking Platforms

Cybersecurity officials are urging people to ignore any online messages offering emergency cylinder delivery in exchange for advance payments. Experts say legitimate LPG distributors do not operate through such unofficial channels.

Consumers are advised to book LPG cylinders only through authorised platforms such as official company websites, mobile applications or registered gas agencies. These verified platforms provide secure payment options and confirmed booking services.

Authorities also warn citizens not to share sensitive financial information with unknown individuals or websites. Details such as bank account numbers, OTPs, UPI PINs and card information should never be disclosed online without verification.

Anyone who becomes a victim of such fraud is advised to immediately report the incident by calling the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or by filing a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How are scammers targeting LPG customers online?

Scammers create fake advertisements and fraudulent booking links based on online searches and social media discussions about LPG cylinder bookings. They promise quick delivery during perceived shortages to exploit anxious consumers.

What kind of messages do these scammers use?

Scammers circulate misleading messages through WhatsApp, SMS, and social media, often using phrases like

How do these scams typically work?

Scammers direct users to fake websites that mimic official portals, then ask for advance payments for guaranteed cylinder delivery. After receiving payment, they disappear, and the cylinder is never delivered.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Gas Cylinder Gas Cylinder Booking TECHNOLOGY LPG Crisis LPG Cylinder Shortage
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