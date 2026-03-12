Book LPG Cylinder In Minutes: HP, Indane, & Bharat Gas Refill Via WhatsApp, SMS Or Call

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LPG Gas Cylinder Booking: The government has introduced new measures to regulate the distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders after the recent increase in domestic gas prices. Officials say the decision has been taken to prevent hoarding and ensure fair supply across the country. In view of possible supply concerns linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis, authorities have increased the minimum gap required between two LPG cylinder bookings.

Consumers will now have to wait longer before placing the next refill request. At the same time, oil marketing companies have shared multiple booking options to help customers order cylinders easily.

What Is The New LPG Cylinder Booking Rule Introduced By The Government?

Authorities have revised the booking rules for domestic LPG cylinders to improve distribution and prevent stockpiling. Under the updated guideline, consumers must now maintain a minimum gap of 25 days between two refill bookings. Earlier, the waiting period between bookings was 21 days.

Oil marketing companies have already updated their software systems to enforce the rule. This means a refill request will not be accepted if a consumer attempts to book another cylinder before the completion of the 25 day period.

Officials say the step has been taken to ensure that LPG supplies remain balanced and that cylinders are available to households across the country without disruption.

How Can Customers Book LPG Cylinders Through Different Platforms?

Consumers of Indane Gas, Bharat Gas and HP Gas can book LPG refills through several channels, including phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, mobile applications and official websites.

Indane Gas booking options:

Call or SMS: 7718955555

WhatsApp: 75888 88824 with the message REFILL

Missed call: 84549 55555

IVRS or SMS number: 77189 55555

Toll-free helpdesk: 1800 2333 555

Bharat Gas booking options:



IVRS numbers: 77150 12345 or 77180 12345

WhatsApp: 1800 224 344

Customers can also place refill requests through the Hello BPCL mobile application or the Bharat Gas website.

HP Gas booking options:



Booking call number: 7718955555

WhatsApp: 92222 01122

Missed call: 94936 02222

Official helpline: 1800 233 3555

Customers can also use the HP Gas mobile app or official website for booking and payment.

What Safety Measures And Verification Rules Should LPG Consumers Follow?

Authorities have also introduced additional measures to improve transparency in LPG deliveries. One of the key requirements is the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system. Customers will receive this code on their registered mobile number and must share it with the delivery agent when the cylinder arrives.

Without the DAC verification, the delivery process will not be marked as complete in the system.

Consumers who have not yet completed their eKYC verification with their LPG distributor have also been advised to do so immediately. Failure to complete the eKYC may lead to suspension of LPG bookings and subsidy benefits.

Which Emergency Helpline Should Be Used For LPG-Related Issues?

Consumers are advised to place refill requests only through official booking numbers, verified websites or authorised mobile applications of the oil companies. Authorities have warned people to avoid booking cylinders through unknown phone numbers or suspicious links, as these could lead to fraud.

In case of any LPG-related emergency, such as gas leakage or safety concerns, consumers should immediately contact the national LPG emergency helpline number 1906.

The helpline is available across the country to respond to urgent safety issues and guide consumers on the necessary steps to handle LPG-related emergencies safely.