Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeTechnologyJio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vi: Which Is The Cheapest Plan To Keep Your SIM Active In 2026

Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vi: Which Is The Cheapest Plan To Keep Your SIM Active In 2026

A SIM you barely use shouldn't cost you Rs 2,500 a year. We compared every operator's cheapest plan so you don't have to.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telco minimum recharge plans increased significantly since 2015.
  • Airtel and Vi offer 28-day plans starting at Rs 199.
  • BSNL provides a cheaper Rs 107 plan with longer validity.

Recharge Plan Comparison: Back in 2015, a Rs 10 recharge was all it took to keep a number alive, with full talktime and no expiry pressure. A decade later, that same basic need costs anywhere between Rs 189 and Rs 199, and that too for just 28 days. For anyone holding a secondary SIM that only wakes up for a bank OTP or an Aadhaar verification, this price jump is hard to ignore. 

If you want to know which operator gives you the most affordable way to stay on the network without paying more than necessary, here is everything you need to know.

Airtel: Falls On The ‘Costlier’ Side

Airtel no longer offers anything below Rs 199 for smartphone users. Every available plan is a bundled pack; there is no standalone talktime option left.

  • Minimum Plan: Rs 199
  • Benefits: Unlimited Voice Calls + 2GB Data + 300 SMS
  • Validity: 28 Days

ALSO READ: Mark This Date! Apple Could Launch iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max On This Day

Missing a recharge cycle means incoming calls are typically blocked within 7 to 15 days of the plan expiring.

Vi: Nothing Goes Below Rs 199

Vodafone Idea follows the same pricing floor as Airtel, with no entry-level plan available under Rs 199 for regular users.

  • Minimum Plan: Rs 199
  • Benefits: Unlimited Voice Calls + 2GB Data + 300 SMS
  • Validity: 28 Days

The same expiry rule applies here. Delay a recharge, and incoming services can get suspended fairly quickly.

BSNL: Cheap But Slow

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only operator that still offers a noticeably cheaper plan for users who just want to keep a number active. Its 4G expansion has been slow, but its pricing is hard to beat.

  • Minimum Plan: Rs 107 (may vary slightly by circle, around Rs 108 in some regions)
  • Benefits: 200 Minutes Local/STD Calls + 3GB Data
  • Validity: 35 Days

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Finally Has A Release Date, But Some Fans Might Have To Wait Till 2027: Here's Why

At almost half the price of private operators, and with a 35-day validity instead of 28, BSNL brings the annual cost of keeping a SIM active down to roughly Rs 1,115. Compare that to approximately Rs 2,593 on Airtel or Vi, and around Rs 2,463 on Jio. That is a difference of nearly Rs 1,400 every year for a SIM that barely gets used.

Jio: Wins The ‘Affordable’ Battle

Among private operators, Jio is the most affordable, though the gap with Airtel and Vi is not very wide.

  • Minimum Plan: Rs 189
  • Benefits: Unlimited Voice Calls + 2GB Data + 300 SMS
  • Validity: 28 Days

It remains the cheapest entry point on a private 4G or 5G network in 2026, but it still costs significantly more than BSNL over the course of a year.

For daily use, Jio and Airtel deliver better network speeds and coverage. But for a secondary SIM that only needs to receive the occasional OTP, BSNL remains the most wallet-friendly option in 2026.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cheapest recharge plan available to keep a SIM active?

BSNL offers the cheapest plan at Rs 107, which provides 200 minutes and 3GB of data for 35 days. This is significantly more affordable than private operators.

What are the minimum recharge plans for Airtel and Vi?

Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have a minimum recharge plan of Rs 199. This plan includes unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data, and 300 SMS for 28 days.

Which operator is the most affordable among private networks?

Jio is the most affordable private operator with its minimum plan costing Rs 189. This plan offers unlimited calls, 2GB data, and 300 SMS for 28 days.

How long do incoming calls last after a recharge expires?

If you miss a recharge, incoming calls are typically blocked within 7 to 15 days after the plan's expiry on Airtel and Vi.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jio Airtel Vi BSNL TECHNOLOGY Recharge Plans
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vi: Which Is The Cheapest Plan To Keep Your SIM Active In 2026
Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vi: Which Is The Cheapest Plan To Keep Your SIM Active In 2026
Technology
GTA 6 Finally Has A Release Date, But Some Fans Might Have To Wait Till 2027: Here's Why
GTA 6 Finally Has A Release Date, But Some Fans Might Have To Wait Till 2027: Here's Why
Technology
Assembly Election Results 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Live Updates On ECI Website
Assembly Election Results 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Live Updates On ECI Website
Technology
Mark This Date! Apple Could Launch iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max On This Day
Mark This Date! Apple Could Launch iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max On This Day
Advertisement

Videos

Election update: Massive Electoral Mandate Trends Show Strong Lead for BJP in Bengal
Election update: Political Reactions Intensify Across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala
Election update: BJP Leaders Celebrate with Sweets as Post-Result Festivities Erupt in Delhi
Election update: Clashes Erupt at Barrackpore Counting Centre Amid High Tension in West Bengal
Election update: West Bengal Election Trends Trigger Strong Political Reactions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget