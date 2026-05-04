Mark This Date! Apple Could Launch iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max On This Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New iPhone 18 models expected, including a folding phone.

Keynote likely early September, avoiding specific dates.

Release date for new iPhones set for September.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is widely expected to unveil its next iPhone lineup in September, and this year the stakes are higher than usual. Three devices are expected to debut: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and what could be Apple's first-ever folding phone, potentially called the iPhone Ultra.

While a September launch is a near-certainty, the exact date of the keynote is still a matter of speculation. Based on Apple's well-established patterns, however, the options are already narrowing down to a handful of likely dates.

Why September 9 Could Be Apple's Pick For The iPhone 18 Event

As per a Forbes report, Apple has long favoured the first half of September for its flagship keynote, typically landing on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and never on September 11. The day after Labour Day is also traditionally avoided.

This year, Labour Day falls on Monday, September 7, which rules out Tuesday, September 8. That leaves two windows in contention: Wednesday, September 9, or the following week on Tuesday, September 15 or Wednesday, September 16.

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According to Forbes, September 9 carries some familiarity. It has been Apple's keynote date for the past two years, though it fell on a Monday in 2024 and a Tuesday in 2025. The publication predicts the keynote will land on Wednesday, September 9, this year.

What iPhone 18 Pro Release Date Could Look Like

When it comes to actual on-sale dates, Apple has been remarkably consistent. The flagship iPhone typically goes on sale on the Friday of the week following the keynote.

If the keynote is on September 9, the release date would fall on either Friday, September 18 or Friday, September 25. The earlier of those two dates, September 18, is considered the more likely option.

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As for the iPhone Ultra, it may be announced alongside the Pro models but could arrive on shelves a week or two later, given the added complexity of manufacturing a foldable display.

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