GTA 6 Finally Has A Release Date, But Some Fans Might Have To Wait Till 2027: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 delayed to November 19, 2026, for quality.

Dual protagonists and modern Vice City setting confirmed.

PS5, Xbox Series X/S target 30fps; PC later.

GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The announcement puts an end to months of speculation after the title was pushed back from its original spring 2026 window. The six-month delay, while frustrating for fans, was framed by Rockstar as necessary to deliver the level of quality players expect.

The November release places the game right in the middle of the holiday season, a window that could make it one of the biggest launches of the year.

Why Did Rockstar Push GTA 6 To November?

Rockstar announced the delay on November 6, 2025, citing the need for additional development time to polish the final product. For a game of this scale, that kind of extra runway is not unusual. The studio addressed fans directly in its official statement:

"We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

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Rockstar earlier mentioned on one of their blog that GTA 6 will release on November 19. The November 19 launch falls on a Thursday, which is a slight departure from the industry's typical Tuesday release pattern. Whether that choice is purely logistical or part of a broader strategy, it places the game squarely in front of holiday shoppers.

What Players Can Expect From GTA 6

The game is set in Leonida, Rockstar's fictional take on the state of Florida, with Vice City, a modern reimagining of Miami, at its centre. Unlike the 1980s setting of earlier Vice City titles, GTA 6 is rooted in the present day, reflecting contemporary technology and culture.

One of the more notable additions is the dual-protagonist system, a first for the franchise. Both a female and a male lead share story duties, which broadens the narrative scope considerably.

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On the performance side, base PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to run the game at 30fps in fidelity mode, with the PS5 Pro receiving enhanced options still to be detailed. A PC version has not been given a release window, with industry observers pointing to 2027 or later as a likely timeframe.

Take-Two Interactive has also confirmed a major marketing push running from May through August, which is expected to include a third trailer, gameplay reveals, and deeper looks at the story and characters.