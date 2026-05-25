Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Which Rs 199 Plan Actually Gives You More For Your Money?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio, Airtel, Vi offer Rs 199 prepaid plans for budget-conscious users.

Jio's Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB daily data for 18 days.

Airtel and Vi provide 2GB total data for 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 199 plan includes Adobe Express and other premium subscriptions.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi Prepaid Plans: India's three private telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all offer a prepaid plan priced at Rs 199. This price point is one that a large number of mobile users across the country can comfortably afford. While Airtel and Vi's plans under this bracket are nearly identical in structure, Jio takes a different approach altogether.

The Rs 199 plan from Jio works out to be costlier on a per-day basis compared to Airtel and Vi, though it also bundles more data benefits. Here is a breakdown of what each operator offers at this price.

What Does Reliance Jio's Rs 199 Plan Include?

Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of data per day and a service validity of 18 days. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The average daily cost of this plan works out to Rs 11.06. Add-on benefits include access to JioTV and JioAICloud apps.

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What Does Vodafone Idea's Rs 199 Plan Offer?

Vi's Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of total data and a service validity of 28 days. Users get unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS bundled with the plan. Vi Movies and TV access is also included for subscribers on this plan.

What Does Bharti Airtel's Rs 199 Plan Cover?

Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid plan also offers 28 days of validity with 2GB of total data. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription worth Rs 4,000, free Hellotunes, Xstream Play access, and the Safe Network experience.

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Which Rs 199 Plan Should You Pick?

The right choice here depends on what you prioritise. For heavy data users, Jio's plan with 1.5GB per day is the better option. If longer validity matters more, both Airtel and Vi offer 28 days against Jio's 18. For added value, Airtel stands out with a free Adobe Express Premium subscription worth Rs 4,000 for a year. All three plans include unlimited voice calling, so that is not a deciding factor here.

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