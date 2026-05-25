Is GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Hiding In A Leaked Best Buy Email? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Best Buy affiliate email suggests GTA 6 pre-orders may open May 18.

Retailer communication shared by YouTubers indicates a promotional period.

CEO hints at increased marketing, PlayStation Store prompts PS5 upgrades.

GTA 6 Leaks: A leaked affiliate email from Best Buy is giving gamers reason to believe that GTA 6 pre-orders could open very shortly. Several YouTubers and social media accounts have shared what appears to be a promotional communication from the retailer, pointing to May 18th as the date when buyers could finally reserve Rockstar Games' most anticipated title.

While the authenticity of the email has not been officially confirmed, multiple content creators have verified receiving it, lending the leak some credibility.

What Does The Best Buy Affiliate Email Say About GTA 6 Pre-Orders?

Gaming creator Frogboyx1Gaming was among the first to share the email publicly, and it has since gathered significant attention online.

I've received the email. It's all real.



Only question is, was this a mistake? Everything is real, I just can't believe it. https://t.co/h1AiJt0uUL — TGG (@TGGonYT) May 14, 2026

The campaign is titled "GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)" and runs from May 18th to May 21st. Retail partners stand to earn a 5% commission on each boxed copy sold during this window.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Launched A New Tool To Detect AI Images: We Tested It & Here's What Happened

To address doubts around its legitimacy, Frogboyx1Gaming hosted a live stream responding to sceptics. Australian content creator TGG also confirmed that he had received a copy of the same email, and while he acknowledged the possibility of a Best Buy error, he rejected the idea that it was a widespread hoax.

The leak does not include a price, though estimates for the game have ranged from $70 to $100.

What Other Signs Point To A GTA 6 Release Update Coming Soon?

The Best Buy leak is not the only signal suggesting movement from Rockstar. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently hinted in interviews that the company was preparing to ramp up its marketing efforts.

Adding to the speculation, the PlayStation Store began prompting PS4 owners to upgrade to the PS5 ahead of November 19th, giving fans cautious optimism that the game will not face another delay.

ALSO READ: Google Drops Disco Ball Icons For Pixel Phones: Here's What It Looks Like

Take-Two is also scheduled to host an earnings call on May 21st, where investors are expecting news. Given that timing lines up with the alleged pre-order window, some fans believe a third GTA 6 trailer could drop shortly before the report is released.