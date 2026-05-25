Best Phones Under Rs 20,000: Poco X7, Infinix Note 50s, Tecno Pova 7 Pro And More Make The Cut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Realme Narzo 90 5G highlights 7000mAh battery, 4000-nit AMOLED.

Best Phones Under Rs 20,000: Smartphone prices have gone up significantly over the past couple of years, making it harder to find a solid device without spending a lot. But the under Rs 20,000 segment still has some genuinely good options. From large batteries to sharp AMOLED displays and capable processors, these phones cover the basics well.

Whether you need a reliable daily driver or a decent camera phone on a budget, here are five smartphones worth considering right now in India.

Poco X7

Price: Rs 17,999

The Poco X7 stands out in this segment with its 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display running at 120Hz with Dolby Vision support and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP front camera. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

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A 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging keeps things going. It ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi Hyper OS and is promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Motorola G96 5G

Price: Rs 18,999

The Motorola G96 5G brings a 6.67-inch Full HD+ pOLED display to the under Rs 20,000 segment. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor clocked at 2.4 GHz, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the G96 5G carries a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. The front gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is a 5500mAh battery.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Price: Rs 19,999

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It is backed by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and holds an IP64 rating. The stereo speakers are tuned by JBL.

Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chip with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. The rear camera system consists of a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor and a 2MP secondary camera, while the front has a 13MP shooter.

The 5500mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. The phone ships with Android 15 and XOS 15.

Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

Price: Rs 19,699

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It carries an IP64 rating.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The camera setup includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The 13MP front camera supports 4K video calls.

The 6000mAh battery supports both 45W wired and 30W wireless charging. It runs Android 15 with HiOS 15 and promises 2 years of security patches.

Realme Narzo 90 5G

Price: Rs19,999

The Realme Narzo 90 5G is built around a large battery and a bright display. It packs a 7000mAh battery with 60W fast charging, which the company claims can deliver up to 50% charge in just 31 minutes. Realme also states the battery retains over 80% capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles, roughly six years of regular use.

The display is a 4000-nit AMOLED and 2160Hz PWM dimming for comfortable viewing in daylight or indoors.

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For cameras, the Narzo 90 5G features a dual 50MP rear setup with AI processing, alongside a 50MP front camera. On durability, the phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

All five phones bring something different to the table. Your pick should depend on what matters most to you, whether that is battery life, display quality, or durability. Any of these can serve as a solid daily driver without stretching your budget.