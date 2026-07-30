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English NewsTechnologyAustralia Sues Telegram Over Terror Content, Platform Faces $54.6 Million Fine

Australia Sues Telegram Over Terror Content, Platform Faces $54.6 Million Fine

Australia says videos of terrorist executions and mass shootings weren't removed from Telegram after they were reported. The move comes a day after Russia charged founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telegram faces potential AU$54.6 million fine in Australia.
  • Regulator cites unremoved terrorist content, including attack videos.
  • Telegram denies claims, while Russia also charged its founder.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Telegram is facing a possible AU$54.6 million ($38 million, €33 million) fine in Australia as a regulator said on Thursday the messaging platform failed to remove terrorist content despite warnings.

What are the accusations against Telegram in Australia?

Australia's online safety regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, said it had begun action after videos of terrorist executions, mass shootings and other extremist material linked to attacks including the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings and the 2022 Buffalo supermarket shooting continued to exist on Telegram.

"We allege ​that this content remained accessible on the service long after Telegram ​had been put on notice," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.

The regulator said Telegram failed to remove pro-terror content between July and October 2025 or suspend the accounts responsible, despite users reporting the content and its disseminators.

"This action comes at a time when Australia is experiencing a heightened security environment against the fresh backdrop of the Bondi tragedy," Grant said, a reference to an antisemitic mass shooting at a Sydney beach that killed 15 people last year.

Telegram denied the allegations and said it would contest the case in court, adding that it had blocked thousands of extremist communities in 2026.

Russia charges Telegram founder Durov with aiding terrorism

The court action comes a day after Russia charged Telegram's billionaire founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity.

Russia's Federal Security Service issued an international warrant for his arrest, alleging the platform was used by Ukrainian operatives to organize attacks inside Russia.

Soon after the news of the warrant broke, Telegram's account on X posted a picture of Durov giving a middle finger to the camera.

The Russian-born billionaire Durov, now based in Dubai, built the Telegram messaging app with his brother Nikolai and launched it in 2013. The platform currently boasts over a billion monthly active users.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Telegram facing a fine in Australia?

Telegram is facing a potential AU$54.6 million fine because Australia's eSafety Commissioner alleges it failed to remove terrorist content despite warnings. This content included videos of terrorist executions and extremist material.

What accusations is Telegram's founder facing in Russia?

Russia has charged Telegram's billionaire founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity. The Federal Security Service alleges the platform was used by Ukrainian operatives to organize attacks inside Russia.

How has Telegram responded to the accusations in Australia?

Telegram has denied the allegations made by the eSafety Commissioner and plans to contest the case in court. The company stated it had blocked thousands of extremist communities in 2026.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Telegram Pavel Durov
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