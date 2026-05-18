Free Gmail Storage Could Shrink From 15GB To 5GB For New Users: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Gmail accounts may offer only 5GB storage.

Linking a phone number unlocks the full 15GB.

Google tests this for security and abuse reduction.

Creating a new Gmail account might not come with the usual 15GB of free cloud storage anymore. Google has confirmed it is testing a new storage policy where some newly created accounts could start with just 5GB of free storage. The only way to unlock the full 15GB would be to link a phone number to the account.

The change surfaced after a handful of users reported seeing different options during the Google account setup process, raising questions about the company's storage policy going forward.

What Is Google's New Storage Policy About?

Instead of the standard 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, some users during account setup were reportedly shown two choices: proceed with 5GB of storage, or add a phone number to get the full 15GB.

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According to Android Authority, Google confirmed the change is still being tested. "We're testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery," a Google spokesperson said.

Google views phone number verification as a measure to reduce spam and abuse on its platform. The company has previously used phone verification to help users recover accounts, prevent suspicious sign-ins, and make it harder for people to create multiple accounts for misuse.

Which Users Will Be Affected By This Change?

For now, the new policy appears limited to newly created Google accounts in select regions. Google has not specified which countries are part of the trial, though several early user reports came from African countries. The company has also not clarified whether this is a temporary experiment or part of a wider rollout.

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Existing Gmail users appear to be unaffected for now. Those who already have 15GB of free storage are unlikely to see any change, even if the trial expands further.

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