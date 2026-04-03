iPhone Fold Release Date May Finally Be Confirmed: Here's What We Know

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iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup is already generating a lot of buzz, and not just because of the Pro models. While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected upgrades, it is the iPhone Fold that has started drawing serious attention. The big question right now is whether

Apple will launch its first foldable phone alongside the Pro models this September, or take a different route entirely. If the leaks hold up, this year's lineup could be one of the more significant ones in recent memory.

What Will Be iPhone Fold’s Release Date?

Based on leaks, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold all at the same event in September 2026, following its usual release cycle.

The Pro models are not expected to see major design changes on the outside, aside from a possible new red or maroon colour option. Most of the upgrades are expected to be internal. Pricing is likely to stay the same, with the Pro Max starting at Rs 1,50,000.

The iPhone Fold, however, will be a different story when it comes to pricing. Early estimates put it at around $2,000, with some reports going as high as $2,400, which works out to roughly Rs 2,25,000 in India. That places it above the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at Rs 1,74,999.

What Are The Expected Specs Of The iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold?

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to come with a variable aperture main lens, a telephoto lens supporting up to 8-10x optical zoom, and a 24MP front camera. A battery ranging between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, paired with the new A20 chip - said to be 30% more efficient - could push the Pro Max past 40 hours of usage.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 5.3-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. Apple is also reportedly working on a crease-free display and a liquid metal hinge to handle durability concerns. The battery is expected to exceed 5,500mAh to support both screens through extended use.