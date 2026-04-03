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HomeTechnologyiPhone Fold Release Date May Finally Be Confirmed: Here's What We Know

iPhone Fold Release Date May Finally Be Confirmed: Here's What We Know

iPhone Fold release date may be the same as that of iPhone 18 Pro. Here is what the latest leaks say about its release date and India pricing.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup is already generating a lot of buzz, and not just because of the Pro models. While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected upgrades, it is the iPhone Fold that has started drawing serious attention. The big question right now is whether 

Apple will launch its first foldable phone alongside the Pro models this September, or take a different route entirely. If the leaks hold up, this year's lineup could be one of the more significant ones in recent memory.

What Will Be iPhone Fold’s Release Date?

Based on leaks, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold all at the same event in September 2026, following its usual release cycle.

The Pro models are not expected to see major design changes on the outside, aside from a possible new red or maroon colour option. Most of the upgrades are expected to be internal. Pricing is likely to stay the same, with the Pro Max starting at Rs 1,50,000.

The iPhone Fold, however, will be a different story when it comes to pricing. Early estimates put it at around $2,000, with some reports going as high as $2,400, which works out to roughly Rs 2,25,000 in India. That places it above the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at Rs 1,74,999.

What Are The Expected Specs Of The iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold?

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to come with a variable aperture main lens, a telephoto lens supporting up to 8-10x optical zoom, and a 24MP front camera. A battery ranging between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, paired with the new A20 chip - said to be 30% more efficient - could push the Pro Max past 40 hours of usage.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 5.3-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. Apple is also reportedly working on a crease-free display and a liquid metal hinge to handle durability concerns. The battery is expected to exceed 5,500mAh to support both screens through extended use.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone Fold expected to be released?

Based on leaks, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September 2026.

What is the estimated price of the iPhone Fold?

Early estimates place the iPhone Fold's price around $2,000 to $2,400, making it more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

What are the expected display sizes for the iPhone Fold?

The iPhone Fold is anticipated to feature a 5.3-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen.

What are the key camera upgrades expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models?

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a variable aperture main lens, an 8-10x optical zoom telephoto lens, and a 24MP front camera.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone Fold Leaks Foldable IPhone Leaks
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