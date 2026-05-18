Elon Musk sued OpenAI alleging they 'stole a charity' by shifting towards a for-profit structure after he co-founded and initially funded the company.
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Elon Musk Loses Lawsuit Against OpenAI As Jury Says He Waited Too Long To Sue
A California jury ruled Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI, handing the ChatGPT-maker a major legal win over claims it abandoned its original non-profit mission.
- Jury found Elon Musk waited too long to sue.
- OpenAI not liable for straying from original mission.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Tesla CEO Elon Musk sue OpenAI?
What was the jury's verdict in Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI?
A California jury found that Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI and that the company is not liable for straying from its original mission.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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