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HomeTechnologyElon Musk Loses Lawsuit Against OpenAI As Jury Says He Waited Too Long To Sue

Elon Musk Loses Lawsuit Against OpenAI As Jury Says He Waited Too Long To Sue

A California jury ruled Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI, handing the ChatGPT-maker a major legal win over claims it abandoned its original non-profit mission.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jury found Elon Musk waited too long to sue.
  • OpenAI not liable for straying from original mission.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost its lawsuit against Open AI with a California jury on Monday said that world's richest person waited too long to sue. According to the US jury findings, the artificial intelligence company not liable to the Musk for having allegedly strayed from its original mission to benefit humanity.

Musk Accused OpenAI Of ‘Stealing A Charity’

Musk, who co-founded and initially funded OpenAI with around $38 million, had filed the lawsuit in February 2024 against CEO Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman and the company, alleging they “stole a charity” by shifting OpenAI toward a for-profit structure.

Microsoft was also named as a co-defendant for allegedly aiding the transition through its investments in OpenAI. Musk left the company in 2018 and later launched his own AI venture, xAI, in 2023.

During the trial earlier this month, Musk told the court, “I was a fool. I gave them free funding to create a startup.”

Although the jury’s decision was advisory, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers indicated she was likely to follow the verdict, saying there was “substantial evidence” backing the jury’s conclusion.

Major Legal Win For OpenAI

The ruling marks a significant legal victory for OpenAI as the company explores plans for a potential blockbuster IPO.

OpenAI argued that Musk filed the lawsuit only after launching a competing AI company, and jurors agreed he had been aware of the company’s actions since at least 2021.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tesla CEO Elon Musk sue OpenAI?

Elon Musk sued OpenAI alleging they 'stole a charity' by shifting towards a for-profit structure after he co-founded and initially funded the company.

What was the jury's verdict in Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI?

A California jury found that Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI and that the company is not liable for straying from its original mission.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Open AI Sam Altman Musk Filed Lawsuit Musk Lost Lawsuit
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