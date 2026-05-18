Google I/O 2026 Starts Tomorrow: Here Is Everything You Need To Know Before It Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google I/O 2026, May 19-20, focuses on AI.

Keynote streams live May 19, with ASL interpretation.

Expect Android updates, Googlebooks, and AI agent features.

Google's biggest developer event of the year is just around the corner. Google I/O 2026 is scheduled for May 19 and May 20, with CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, and senior executives heading Search, Cloud, and Android all expected to take the stage. The event will bring a series of major product announcements, with artificial intelligence likely dominating the agenda, as it has in previous years. That said, hardware and consumer-focused updates are also expected to make an appearance across the two days.

How And When Can You Watch Google I/O 2026?

The event opens with a keynote at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST).

For those who cannot attend in person, the keynote will be live-streamed on YouTube and io.google. Last year's I/O keynote ran for close to two hours.

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A separate stream with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will also be available. This year, Google has confirmed that keynotes, demos, and additional sessions will be streamed across both days.

What Announcements Are Expected At Google I/O 2026?

Weeks before the event, Google held The Android Show: I/O edition, where it unveiled the latest version of Android, announced a new laptop lineup called Googlebooks, which reportedly runs on a merged version of Android and ChromeOS, and introduced Gemini Intelligence, a feature that lets AI agents take control of an Android phone. Further details on the operating system powering Google Books are expected during the keynote.

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Updates to Gemini, agentic AI developments, and Android XR glasses are also on the cards. Some reports suggest Google could unveil its latest Gemini model at the event. Smart glasses powered by Android XR could also generate significant attention, following the excitement around a prototype shown at last year's I/O.

Updates to Veo, Lyria, and Beam are likely as well. Veo and Lyria are Google's video and music generation tools, while Beam is a video conferencing format that uses multiple cameras to render the speaker as a 3D model. A new Pixel smartphone announcement is unlikely, as those are typically saved for the Made by Google event held in August.

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