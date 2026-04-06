iPhone Fold First Look Is Out: This Is How Apple's Rs 2 Lakh Phone Actually Looks

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iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple is still months away from lifting the curtain on its first-ever foldable iPhone, but the leaks are already making noise. The iPhone Fold is expected to arrive alongside, or possibly before, the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro series later this year.

While Apple has shared nothing officially, a recent post on X has given a detailed look at what the device might look like, including what is being claimed as the final design.

What Do The iPhone Fold Design Renders Show?

A trusted leaker, MajinBu, took ot X (formerly Twitter) to share four design renders of the upcoming iPhone Fold, claiming that what was shown is the final design of the device. The renders point to a book-style foldable, which sets it apart from the two most common foldable formats on the market right now.

The actual design of the iPhone Fold is more beautiful than the previous one, I believe this is also the final design of the future iPhone Fold. pic.twitter.com/yTw2ibLbm1 — Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 5, 2026

Most foldables either follow a portrait flip design, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, or a horizontally folding rectangular form, like the Galaxy Z Fold series. The iPhone Fold, based on the renders, would go with a large inner screen built for multitasking.

What Are The Expected Specs And Price Of The iPhone Fold?

Back in March 2025, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo laid out his predictions for the device. According to Kuo, the iPhone Fold could feature a 5.5-inch outer screen that unfolds into a 7.8-inch internal display.

The hinge is expected to be made from titanium alloy to allow smooth operation. Other expected specs include battery cells similar to those in the iPhone 17, two rear cameras, a front-facing camera, and a Touch ID side button.

On pricing, Kuo suggested the iPhone Fold could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, which would put it in line with other book-style foldables currently available in the market. Apple has not confirmed any of these details yet, and everything remains speculative until the company makes an official announcement.