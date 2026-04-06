Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone Fold First Look Is Out: This Is How Apple's Rs 2 Lakh Phone Actually Looks

iPhone Fold First Look Is Out: This Is How Apple's Rs 2 Lakh Phone Actually Looks

Apple's first foldable iPhone has leaked online before its launch. The iPhone Fold may cost around Rs 2 lakh in India, and the design is finally here for you to see.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple is still months away from lifting the curtain on its first-ever foldable iPhone, but the leaks are already making noise. The iPhone Fold is expected to arrive alongside, or possibly before, the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro series later this year. 

While Apple has shared nothing officially, a recent post on X has given a detailed look at what the device might look like, including what is being claimed as the final design.

What Do The iPhone Fold Design Renders Show?

A trusted leaker, MajinBu, took ot X (formerly Twitter) to share four design renders of the upcoming iPhone Fold, claiming that what was shown is the final design of the device. The renders point to a book-style foldable, which sets it apart from the two most common foldable formats on the market right now.

Most foldables either follow a portrait flip design, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, or a horizontally folding rectangular form, like the Galaxy Z Fold series. The iPhone Fold, based on the renders, would go with a large inner screen built for multitasking.

What Are The Expected Specs And Price Of The iPhone Fold?

Back in March 2025, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo laid out his predictions for the device. According to Kuo, the iPhone Fold could feature a 5.5-inch outer screen that unfolds into a 7.8-inch internal display. 

The hinge is expected to be made from titanium alloy to allow smooth operation. Other expected specs include battery cells similar to those in the iPhone 17, two rear cameras, a front-facing camera, and a Touch ID side button.

On pricing, Kuo suggested the iPhone Fold could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, which would put it in line with other book-style foldables currently available in the market. Apple has not confirmed any of these details yet, and everything remains speculative until the company makes an official announcement.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone Fold expected to be released?

The iPhone Fold is anticipated to launch later this year, potentially alongside or even before the iPhone 18 series. Official confirmation from Apple is still pending.

What is the design of the iPhone Fold based on leaks?

Leaks suggest a book-style foldable design with a large inner screen for multitasking. This differs from the portrait flip or horizontally folding rectangular formats common in other foldables.

What are the predicted screen sizes for the iPhone Fold?

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts a 5.5-inch outer screen that unfolds to reveal a larger 7.8-inch internal display.

What is the estimated price range for the iPhone Fold?

Kuo's predictions suggest a price between $2,000 and $2,500, aligning it with other book-style foldable devices on the market.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Foldable IPhone IPhone Fold TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
iPhone Fold First Look Is Out: This Is How Apple's Rs 2 Lakh Phone Actually Looks
iPhone Fold First Look Is Out: This Is How Apple's Rs 2 Lakh Phone Actually Looks
Technology
Which Is The Cheapest Yearly Recharge Plan In 2026: Jio, Airtel, Vi Compared
Which Is The Cheapest Yearly Recharge Plan In 2026: Jio, Airtel, Vi Compared
Technology
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: This One Cheat Code Makes You Impossible To Kill
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: This One Cheat Code Makes You Impossible To Kill
Technology
Instagram Not Working? App Is Currently Facing An Outage
Instagram Not Working? App Is Currently Facing An Outage
Advertisement

Videos

Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigns Intensify Across Five States
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump Threatens Iran Power Targets as War of Words Intensifies Globally
Middle East conflict: Oil Prices Surge Amid War as Iran Hits Haifa, US Deploys B-1B Bombers
Breaking News: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Iran Rejects Ceasefire, War Intensifies
Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget