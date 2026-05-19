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HomeSportsFootballMessi India Tour Organiser Lodges Complaint Against Former Bengal Sports Minister

Messi India Tour Organiser Lodges Complaint Against Former Bengal Sports Minister

Satadru Dutta, Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour organiser, has lodged a written complaint against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 May 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Event organizer filed a complaint against former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.
  • Accusations include security breaches and disruption during Messi's Kolkata visit.
  • The complaint follows an investigation into stadium mismanagement and vandalism.

Kolkata: Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour-Kolkata edition' organiser Satadru Dutta has lodged a written complaint against former state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas at Bidhannagar South Police Station in connection with alleged mismanagement during the Argentine football legend's event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in December 2025 in Kolkata.

In the letter to the police, Dutta has accused Aroop Biswas of unlawful intrusion into restricted security zones, collapse of perimeter discipline, endangerment of Lionel Messi and disruption of the event. He has sought prompt and necessary steps against Biswas, Trinamool Congress councillor and Biswas' sister-in-law, Jui Biswas and then Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, over the allegations.

According to the police, Dutta visited the police station on Monday night and submitted the complaint, alleging irregularities and lapses in the organisation of the high-profile programme. He has claimed that the event, held on December 13, 2025, suffered from poor planning and coordination.

The complaint comes in the backdrop of an investigation into alleged mismanagement and vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium during Messi’s visit, which drew widespread criticism.

Dutta, who had previously been arrested in the same case, had recently accused the state minister of involvement in the incident.

After the change of government in West Bengal, Dutta spoke for the first time since his arrest in the incident and directly accused the former state minister of interfering in the flow of events and breaching the security of Lionel Messi.

It may be noted that on January 19, Satadru Dutta was granted bail by a city court, more than a month after being arrested.

His bail application had been rejected twice before. Dutta was the main craftsman to bring Lionel Messi to Kolkata. After the pandemonium at Salt Lake's Yuva Bharati Krirangan on December 13, 2025, the police arrested him at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on the same day. He was then sent to police custody for 14 days. On December 28 last year, the first bail application was rejected after a long hearing. Then he was sent to judicial custody. Finally, after 37 days, he got bail.

On December 13 last year, chaos erupted inside the Salt Lake Stadium as spectators, who had bought tickets for a glimpse of the football legend, were left high and dry after Messi left the field quickly. After that, vandalism took place in the stadium. Chairs and bottles were thrown onto the field from the stands. Many spectators broke down the gates and entered the field. Vandalism also occurred in the galleries and restrooms of the Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

Following this incident, the state government formed an investigation committee. The event organiser, Satadru Dutta, was arrested. In the aftermath, Aroop Biswas resigned as the state Sports Minister while top IPS officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, were issued show-cause notices.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who lodged a complaint regarding the Messi event in Kolkata?

Satadru Dutta, the organizer of Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour-Kolkata edition', lodged a written complaint at Bidhannagar South Police Station.

Against whom did Satadru Dutta lodge the complaint?

Dutta lodged the complaint against former state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, Trinamool Congress councillor Jui Biswas, and then Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar.

What are the main accusations in the complaint?

The complaint alleges unlawful intrusion into restricted zones, collapse of perimeter discipline, endangerment of Messi, and disruption of the event.

What was the consequence for Satadru Dutta after the event chaos?

Satadru Dutta was arrested after the event and later granted bail by a city court after his bail application was rejected twice.

Published at : 19 May 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi KOLKATA Satadru Dutta Aroop Biswas
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