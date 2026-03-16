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HomeTechnologyGolgappa Seller Using Rs 1.5 Lakh iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaves Food Vlogger Stunned | WATCH

Golgappa Seller Using Rs 1.5 Lakh iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaves Food Vlogger Stunned | WATCH

A Patna golgappa vendor has gone viral after being spotted with what looks like an iPhone 17 Pro Max, raising questions about how premium smartphones are reaching more people today.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple fans are always eager to get their hands on the latest iPhone, and the iPhone 17 series is already drawing attention for that reason. Many buyers look for discounts, exchange offers, EMI plans, or second-hand deals to make the premium device more affordable. This time, an Instagram video caught attention for a different reason. While scrolling online, we came across a clip showing a golgappa seller in Patna apparently using an iPhone 17 Pro Max worth Rs 1,49,900. 

The sight stood out, but it also reflects how premium smartphones are now being seen across different walks of life.

Why Is The Video Of The Patna Golgappa Seller Getting Attention?

The video was posted by food vlogger Bihari Adda Wala, who was out exploring Patna’s street food scene. During the visit, he stopped at a stall called Shivji Banarasi Golgappa near Patna Junction. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BIHARI-ADDA-WALA (@bihari_adda_wala)

What surprised him was the phone being used by the vendor to collect payments, which appeared to be a real iPhone 17 Pro Max.

In the clip, the vendor says he uses the phone to accept digital payments from customers. The creator also takes a look at the interface, which appears consistent with an iPhone. 

Along with reacting to the device, he also praises the taste of the golgappe and gives the stall a shout-out in the video.

How Are Premium Phones Reaching More People Today?

The clip has also started a wider discussion online about how expensive smartphones are becoming. One major reason is the availability of EMI options. 

With repayment plans extending up to two years, many people can buy costly devices without paying the full amount at once. At the same time, such plans can also increase financial pressure for some.

Another reason is the strong second-hand market for premium phones. Pre-owned devices are now easier to find, and they often cost much less than new models. Because of these options, premium smartphones are no longer limited to one type of buyer, and are increasingly visible in everyday businesses too. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the video of the Patna golgappa seller going viral?

The video gained attention because the golgappa vendor in Patna was seen using what appeared to be an iPhone 17 Pro Max to accept digital payments from customers. The food vlogger who posted the clip was surprised by this sight.

What is the significance of a street vendor using a premium smartphone?

It highlights how premium smartphones are becoming accessible and visible across different professions and income levels. The vendor uses it for digital payments, reflecting wider adoption.

What factors contribute to the wider accessibility of premium smartphones?

The availability of EMI options, allowing buyers to pay over time, and a strong second-hand market for pre-owned devices make expensive phones more attainable.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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