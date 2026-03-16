Golgappa Seller Using Rs 1.5 Lakh iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaves Food Vlogger Stunned | WATCH

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Apple fans are always eager to get their hands on the latest iPhone, and the iPhone 17 series is already drawing attention for that reason. Many buyers look for discounts, exchange offers, EMI plans, or second-hand deals to make the premium device more affordable. This time, an Instagram video caught attention for a different reason. While scrolling online, we came across a clip showing a golgappa seller in Patna apparently using an iPhone 17 Pro Max worth Rs 1,49,900.

The sight stood out, but it also reflects how premium smartphones are now being seen across different walks of life.

Why Is The Video Of The Patna Golgappa Seller Getting Attention?

The video was posted by food vlogger Bihari Adda Wala, who was out exploring Patna’s street food scene. During the visit, he stopped at a stall called Shivji Banarasi Golgappa near Patna Junction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIHARI-ADDA-WALA (@bihari_adda_wala)

What surprised him was the phone being used by the vendor to collect payments, which appeared to be a real iPhone 17 Pro Max.

In the clip, the vendor says he uses the phone to accept digital payments from customers. The creator also takes a look at the interface, which appears consistent with an iPhone.

Along with reacting to the device, he also praises the taste of the golgappe and gives the stall a shout-out in the video.

How Are Premium Phones Reaching More People Today?

The clip has also started a wider discussion online about how expensive smartphones are becoming. One major reason is the availability of EMI options.

With repayment plans extending up to two years, many people can buy costly devices without paying the full amount at once. At the same time, such plans can also increase financial pressure for some.

Another reason is the strong second-hand market for premium phones. Pre-owned devices are now easier to find, and they often cost much less than new models. Because of these options, premium smartphones are no longer limited to one type of buyer, and are increasingly visible in everyday businesses too.