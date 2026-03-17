iPhone 18 Pro, & iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Are Here: Release Date, Price In India, Specs, More

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Ever since Apple introduced the iPhone 17e, curiosity around its next flagship lineup has only grown stronger. The iPhone 18 series is still months away, but the noise is already building with fresh leaks surfacing regularly. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with a possible new generation of AirPods, as seen in previous launches.

While Apple has not confirmed anything yet, early reports are giving a clearer picture of what the premium models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, could bring to users.

iPhone 18 Pro, & iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date

Apple usually follows a fixed launch cycle, and the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to arrive in September 2026. The company has consistently introduced its flagship iPhones during this period, and current reports suggest no major change in that schedule.

Although leaks have already started appearing months in advance, Apple is unlikely to reveal official details until closer to the launch event.

Pre-orders and sales are also expected to follow shortly after the announcement, as seen with previous iPhone releases.

iPhone 18 Pro, & iPhone 18 Pro Max Price In India

Pricing details for the iPhone 18 Pro series are not confirmed yet, but estimates can be drawn from the current lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,49,900.

Reports suggest Apple may keep the pricing within a similar range, especially after a recent increase in the iPhone 17 series.

However, final pricing will depend on several factors, including component costs, storage variants, and overall supply chain conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro, & iPhone 18 Pro Max Design Changes

The front design could see noticeable changes this time. Apple may reduce the size of the current cutout by moving Face ID sensors under the display. This could leave only a small hole for the front camera.

Some leaks also indicate that the selfie camera may shift to the top-left corner instead of staying in the centre. Dynamic Island is expected to remain, but in a smaller form that takes up less screen space.

On the back, the triple-camera setup is likely to continue, although Apple may introduce slight refinements in finish and new colour options like deep purple or burgundy.

iPhone 18 Pro, & iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs: Camera, Battery & Performance

Apple is expected to focus heavily on internal upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro models may feature a new A20 Pro chip, likely built on a 2nm process. This could deliver faster performance and improved power efficiency.

Camera upgrades may include a variable aperture on the main lens, which can improve low-light photography and depth effects. A new stacked sensor design is also being discussed, which may enhance image quality and reduce noise.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to come with a larger battery, possibly around 5,100mAh. This could improve battery life, although it may also make the device slightly heavier. Connectivity upgrades, like a new C2 modem, may also improve network performance.

These details are based on early leaks and should be taken with caution. Apple is expected to confirm final specifications, features, and pricing closer to the official launch event in September 2026.