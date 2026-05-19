The latest BGMI redeem codes offer the Mystic Artificer Backpack and M416 Glacier Spin Tokens. These are premium cosmetic items that can be claimed for free.
BGMI Redeem Codes Today: Grab Free M416 Glacier Tokens And Mystic Artificer Backpack
BGMI redeem codes for today are live. Claim Mystic Artificer Backpack, M416 Glacier rewards, and premium items before expiry.
- BGMI offers new redeem codes for Mystic Artificer Backpack and M416 Glacier tokens.
- Players can claim premium cosmetic items for free through limited-time events.
- Redemption is on a first-come, first-served basis; guest accounts cannot participate.
BGMI Redeem Codes: Krafton India has released another fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India, giving players a new chance to unlock exciting in-game rewards. This time, the spotlight is on the stylish Mystic Artificer Backpack along with the highly popular M416 Glacier Spin Tokens.
The new reward drop is part of BGMI’s ongoing redeem code event, where players can claim premium cosmetic items for free. The Mystic Artificer Backpack has quickly become one of the most talked-about items because of its glowing details and fantasy-inspired look. It gives players a fresh and eye-catching style on the battlefield and matches perfectly with themed outfits and weapon skins.
At the same time, M416 Glacier Spin Tokens continue to attract huge attention among BGMI fans. Many players are trying their luck to collect these rare tokens and unlock one of the game’s most loved weapon finishes. Since the codes are available for a limited time and can only be used by a small number of players, gamers are rushing to redeem them before they expire.
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BGMI M416 Glacier Token Codes
- LHZBCZDKSMR7UUQE
- LHZBDZQ9H65K6TUQ
- LHZBEZWSXTT9PF6C
- LHZBFZ8GEXAR7JXX
BGMI General Redeem Codes
- KOZCZDSH9SD64MNB
- KOZDZRUEGT8GMCJV
- KOZEZNR8PP6CVP7B
- KOZFZHUK7XVCD3UT
- KOZGZBTDJRWMC7TB
- KOZHZXUUWW4VBEV3
- KOZIZGSSGK88V8CW
- KOZJZ3V4URNMPVRW
- KOZKZ5BT3PDQW6BH
- KOZLZ4AARXC4BFWP
- KOZMZBVVC5B4ENS7
- KOZNZK8KAMSHKQ8H
- KOZOZ3XCBKBDWPDK
- KOZPZRT9C4CDET7H
- KOZQZ39XASUFKCHJ
- KOZRZWW7D4QMTVXF
- KOZVZDHMKEQ83P3J
- KOZTZ4MD3D96BDDN
- KOZUZMV5H9JPMRSP
- KOZBAZQ4RDTXWVP7
- KOZBBZ49CW4DPEKK
- KOZBCZ4REA7C5X3Q
- KOZBDZFF8EABDPRC
- KOZBEZE35R695E3A
- KOZBFZC4NSSNJR5A
- KOZBGZMPUSWDPKB6
- KOZBHZQ7F4VQGCMX
- KOZBIZ6VSMMR6CST
- KOZBJZ97ADUB59WD
- KOZBKZWKUNF3QHG7
- KOZBLZAMVQNHNKT6
- KOZBMZQXCRXB6R4U
- KOZBNZDHTXJKSTSQ
- KOZBOZ74AF3JMUQ7
- KOZBPZGSRF5U4BSF
- KOZBQZSRAXPAM3K9
- KOZBRZ97EXJFNSU3
- KOZBVZK5G9JJDQGV
- KOZBTZWR5VQ3PQ94
- KOZBUZTNQEHKHCRU
- KOZCAZKAJRWVGS54
- KOZCBZVN3WEQGS8K
- KOZCCZ5G73GFEMM8
- KOZCDZRTX8PVEPJX
- KOZCEZQRCEMG9SU4
- KOZCFZMM7GDUR8M9
- KOZCGZ6PPP4UWHXC
- KOZCHZH7M9RPWU39
- KOZCIZQ99JK4589A
How To Redeem BGMI Codes
Players can follow these simple steps to claim rewards:
- Visit the official BGMI redeem website: BGMI Redeem Centre
- Enter your Character ID
- Paste the redemption code
- Fill in the verification or captcha code
- Click on submit and wait for the success message
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail
Important Rules Players Should Know
Players should remember that each redeem code can only be used by the first 10 users. Once the limit is reached, the code will stop working. Also, one player can redeem only one code per day, and guest accounts are not allowed to use redeem codes.
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Krafton India has confirmed that all rewards must be collected within 30 days after they arrive in the in-game mailbox. The redeem codes are valid till July 9, 2026, and new codes will continue to be shared daily through BGMI’s official channels.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
What new rewards can I get with the latest BGMI redeem codes?
How do I redeem BGMI codes?
Visit the official BGMI Redeem Centre website, enter your Character ID, paste the redemption code, fill in the captcha, and submit. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.
Are there any limitations to using BGMI redeem codes?
Yes, each code is valid for the first 10 users only, and players can redeem only one code per day. Guest accounts cannot use redeem codes.
How long are the BGMI redeem codes valid for?
The redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026. Rewards in your in-game mailbox must be collected within 30 days of arrival.