Three iPhone 18 Pro Max Features That Could Make It Worth The Upgrade

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iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to arrive in September, and the leaks so far paint a pretty exciting picture. From a more powerful chip to a smarter camera system, the upcoming Pro Max appears to be a meaningful step forward. Three rumoured features, in particular, stand out: a new processor and modem combo, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a variable aperture camera.

If even half of these pan out, this could be one of the more compelling iPhone upgrades in recent years.

What A20 Pro, C2, And N2 Chips Could Mean For Performance

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to run on the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. That typically translates to better performance and improved power efficiency.

Alongside it, Apple is said to be pairing the C2 modem, which could do two notable things: extend battery life and bring satellite 5G connectivity to Pro iPhones, meaning fast internet access even in remote areas.

Then there is the N2 wireless networking chip, which is said to handle Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. That could mean better Personal Hotspot performance, faster AirDrop transfers, and improved download and upload speeds overall.

Taken together, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a fast phone across the board, including in areas like connection latency that do not always get much attention.

How Smaller Dynamic Island & Variable Aperture Change The Experience

Leaks suggest Apple may shrink the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro models to nearly half the size of what is on the 17 series. That would reduce how much screen real estate it takes up and give the display a cleaner look overall.

On the camera side, the 48 MP main camera is rumoured to get a variable aperture, a feature rarely seen in smartphones. Unlike a fixed aperture, this would let the camera adjust how much light hits the sensor depending on conditions, and also give users more control over depth of field in portrait shots - something typically associated with DSLR cameras.