Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThree iPhone 18 Pro Max Features That Could Make It Worth The Upgrade

Three iPhone 18 Pro Max Features That Could Make It Worth The Upgrade

The iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks are trickling in ahead of a September launch. A smaller Dynamic Island, better connectivity, and a smarter camera are among the features reportedly in the pipeline.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to arrive in September, and the leaks so far paint a pretty exciting picture. From a more powerful chip to a smarter camera system, the upcoming Pro Max appears to be a meaningful step forward. Three rumoured features, in particular, stand out: a new processor and modem combo, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a variable aperture camera. 

If even half of these pan out, this could be one of the more compelling iPhone upgrades in recent years.

What A20 Pro, C2, And N2 Chips Could Mean For Performance

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to run on the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. That typically translates to better performance and improved power efficiency. 

Alongside it, Apple is said to be pairing the C2 modem, which could do two notable things: extend battery life and bring satellite 5G connectivity to Pro iPhones, meaning fast internet access even in remote areas.

Then there is the N2 wireless networking chip, which is said to handle Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. That could mean better Personal Hotspot performance, faster AirDrop transfers, and improved download and upload speeds overall. 

Taken together, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a fast phone across the board, including in areas like connection latency that do not always get much attention.

How Smaller Dynamic Island & Variable Aperture Change The Experience

Leaks suggest Apple may shrink the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro models to nearly half the size of what is on the 17 series. That would reduce how much screen real estate it takes up and give the display a cleaner look overall.

On the camera side, the 48 MP main camera is rumoured to get a variable aperture, a feature rarely seen in smartphones. Unlike a fixed aperture, this would let the camera adjust how much light hits the sensor depending on conditions, and also give users more control over depth of field in portrait shots - something typically associated with DSLR cameras.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected release date for the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to be released in September. This aligns with Apple's typical release schedule for its flagship iPhones.

What are the three standout rumoured features for the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

The three highlighted rumoured features are a new processor and modem combo, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a variable aperture camera. These are expected to offer significant upgrades.

How will the A20 Pro chip impact the iPhone 18 Pro Max's performance?

The A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, is expected to deliver better performance and improved power efficiency. This should make the phone faster and more battery-friendly.

What benefits could the C2 modem bring to the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

The C2 modem may extend battery life and introduce satellite 5G connectivity to Pro iPhones. This would allow for fast internet access even in areas without traditional coverage.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Three iPhone 18 Pro Max Features That Could Make It Worth The Upgrade
Three iPhone 18 Pro Max Features That Could Make It Worth The Upgrade
Technology
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Vivo V70: Which Phone Gives You More For Less In 2026?
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Vivo V70: Which Phone Gives You More For Less In 2026?
Technology
Will iPhone Fold Not Launch This Year? Technical Glitch Leak Worries Fans
Will iPhone Fold Not Launch This Year? Technical Glitch Leak Worries Fans
Technology
Is Netflix Raising Prices Illegally? A Court Just Ordered It To Pay Subscribers Back
Is Netflix Raising Prices Illegally? A Court Just Ordered It To Pay Subscribers Back
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget