Cockroach Janta Party's Protest In Pune On June 11, Sonam Wangchuk To Lead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk joins Pune protest demanding Pradhan's resignation.

Movement stems from CJP, addressing education and job concerns.

Students voice concerns over NEP, paper leaks, and NTA.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will join a protest in Pune on June 11 demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Abhijeet Dipke urged people to gather in large numbers in support of students and their demands. “Sonam Wangchuk will be joining our Pune protest on 11th June! We urge everyone to come out in large numbers to stand with students and demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation,” the announcement said.

Important announcement:



Sonam Wangchuk will be joining our Pune protest on 11th June!



We urge everyone to come out in large numbers to stand with students and demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. pic.twitter.com/rRuBnjuvkB — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 10, 2026

The protest comes amid growing traction for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a student-driven movement that emerged following remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing on unemployed youth.

Students Rally Around Education Crisis

The movement’s first demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, where hundreds of students, graduates, school children and supporters gathered.

The CJP rapidly gained attention online, crossing 20 million Instagram followers in less than three weeks. Supporters say the movement reflects wider frustration over unemployment, examination systems and the state of education in the country.

Students associated with the protests repeatedly raised concerns over the National Education Policy (NEP), paper leaks, public-private partnerships in examinations and alleged failures in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

‘Hope With Cynicism’

Many students supporting the movement also expressed caution about its future and effectiveness.

Sakhi, a social work student at the University of Delhi who attended the Jantar Mantar protest, described her position as “hope with cynicism”.

“I am very appreciative of what work they are doing,” she said. “They are at least doing something. But at the same time, I believe in being a little critical of them so that they also do not become a meme.”

She also questioned how much of the movement’s social media following was translating into real-world mobilisation.

Anger Over Education Policies And Exams

Several students linked their support for the movement to dissatisfaction with the education system.

Lipi, a first-year Master’s student in Physics at Delhi University, criticised the NEP and changes in examinations. “It is absolutely a systemic failure of an extreme sort. Everything is rotten,” she said.

Tarushi Singh, a psychology student at Manipal University’s Bengaluru campus, said she was angered by the Chief Justice’s remarks about unemployed youth.

Others raised concerns about infrastructure and examination management. Students alleged repeated technical glitches in NTA-conducted exams and poor conditions at educational institutions.

Debate Over Demand For Minister’s Resignation

While the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation remains central to the movement, several students questioned whether removing one minister alone would address deeper structural issues.

“Resignation becomes a popular slogan in current politics,” said Praveen Kumar, a Political Science student at JNU.

Lipi argued that the movement should focus on broader systemic reform. “The fight should not end at the resignation of the Education Minister. It should work towards systemic change,” she said.

As the Pune protest approaches, the movement continues to draw attention both online and on the ground, with education and employment emerging as its central themes.