Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: One Simple Guide Before You Make That Rs 59,999 Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xiaomi 17T and Vivo X200T both start at ₹59,999.

Xiaomi 17T offers Leica optics, large battery, Dolby Vision.

Vivo X200T boasts faster chip, wireless charging, brighter display.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: Picking between the Xiaomi 17T and the Vivo X200T is not straightforward, and for good reason. Both phones land at Rs. 59,999, run Android 16, and come loaded with features that would make most buyers pause. One brings Leica optics and a massive battery to the table, while the other answers with a faster chip and wireless charging.

If you are trying to figure out which one deserves your money, here is a full breakdown across every category that matters.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: How Do They Look and What Do Their Displays Offer?

The Xiaomi 17T measures 75.2 x 157.6 x 8.17 mm and weighs 200 grams, while the Vivo X200T is slightly slimmer at 7.99 mm and marginally heavier at 203 grams. The Vivo also offers a bezel-less design, which the Xiaomi 17T does not.

On display, the Xiaomi 17T has a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1268 x 2756 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a brightness of up to 3500 nits. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with a 3840 Hz PWM dimming system.

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The Vivo X200T carries a slightly larger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1260 x 2800 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a significantly higher peak brightness of 5000 nits. It supports HDR10+ but not Dolby Vision. Both screens sit at around 460 PPI.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: What Is the Price of Both Phones?

Both the Xiaomi 17T and the Vivo X200T are priced starting at Rs. 59,999, putting them directly against each other in the same segment. At this price point, the choice comes down to what features matter most to you.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: How Do Their Cameras Compare?

The Xiaomi 17T uses a triple camera setup with a 50 MP wide lens at f/1.7, a 50 MP periscope telephoto at f/3 with 5x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide at f/2.2. The system carries Leica Summilux optics with two Leica photographic styles, Leica filters, and classic shutter sound. Video recording goes up to 4K at 60fps.

The Vivo X200T also uses a triple 50 MP system: a wide sensor with an IMX921 1/1.56-inch sensor at f/1.57, a 3x optical zoom telephoto at f/2.6, and a 50 MP ultrawide with autofocus at f/2. It features ZEISS T* coating and Vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0. Video recording is also up to 4K at 60fps.

For the front camera, both phones carry a 32 MP shooter, though the Vivo's sits on a slightly different sensor setup with screen flash support.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: Which Phone Has A Better Battery?

The Xiaomi 17T packs a larger 6500 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wireless charging.

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The Vivo X200T carries a 6200 mAh battery but charges faster at 90W, and also supports 40W wireless charging, which Xiaomi does not offer. If wireless charging is a priority for you, Vivo has the edge here.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: Which Phone Will Be Better for You?

The Vivo X200T pulls ahead on raw performance with the Dimensity 9400 Plus chip, higher display brightness, wireless charging, and a better IP rating of IP68 and IP69. The Xiaomi 17T counters with Leica optics, a bigger battery, Dolby Vision support, and a newer Bluetooth 6.0.

If camera experience and battery size are your priorities, the Xiaomi 17T is a strong pick. If you want more processing power and wireless charging, the Vivo X200T makes more sense.