‘Politics Is About Timing’: Sushmita Dev Breaks Silence On TMC Exit | ABP Exclusive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sushmita Dev left TMC for political future in Assam.

She stressed politics involves timing, hinting at TMC's national challenges.

Dev respects Assam CM Sarma as guide, seeking work opportunity.

Former Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has explained the reasons behind her resignation from the party, saying the decision was taken after careful consideration and was linked to her political future in Assam.

Speaking to ABP News in an exclusive interview, Dev said her political roots remain in Assam and she did not see long-term political space for herself in West Bengal.

“I took this decision after thinking it through carefully. My politics is from Assam. So if I have to continue working in the future or contest elections, there is no political space for me in Bengal. Keeping that in mind, I personally took this political decision. Perhaps it would not be right to say more than this at this moment,” she said.

‘Politics Is Also About Timing’

Responding to possible allegations of opportunistic politics, Dev said political decisions are often shaped by timing and public sentiment.

“In a democracy, no one can stop anyone from speaking, and accusations of opportunistic politics will obviously be made. But the truth is that politics is also about timings and it is about gauging the situations,” she said.

Referring to the political developments in Assam and West Bengal after the 2026 mandates, Dev said she assessed the situation before making her decision.

“In 2026, two mandates came — one from West Bengal and one from Assam. I am connected to both. All the TMC leaders are from Bengal, but my politics is from Assam. Looking at the decision taken by the people of Bengal and Assam, I felt this was the best decision for me,” she added.

Remarks On TMC’s National Expansion

Sushmita Dev also spoke about the Trinamool Congress’ attempts to expand nationally.

“It was an attempt by TMC to take the party to the national level. Now look at what has happened from the 4th till now. The results came on the 4th and the meeting happened on the 8th. There are a lot of indications about what is going to happen. For a wise person, a hint is enough,” she said.

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She clarified that her decision was not driven by anger or differences with any individual.

“I have not taken this decision because I am upset with anyone. This is my personal and political decision,” she stated.

‘Himanta Biswa Sarma Is My Guide’

Dev also praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and confirmed she had spoken to him after resigning.

“I respect Himanta Biswa Sarma a lot and he is my guide. I have spoken to him. I feel it would not be right to say here what discussions took place at this moment. But I requested him to give me an opportunity to work in Assam,” she said.

On the political realities in Assam, she remarked: “Today, the Chief Minister of Assam is from the BJP, so even if you want to hammer a nail there, you have to work with the BJP.”

She also recalled that she had worked with Sarma earlier during their time in the Congress.

“I worked with him during the Congress days too. Then he went to the BJP and I remained in the Congress. But it’s alright, nothing is permanent in politics,” she said.

Comments On INDIA Alliance

When asked about developments within the INDIA alliance, Dev refrained from making direct comments on other parties.

“I cannot say what is discussed inside the INDIA alliance and what leaders say outside later. Every party and leader can decide which path they want to take. I cannot say whether that is right or wrong,” she said.

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