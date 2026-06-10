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HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Talks Intensify As Pensioners Seek Major Reforms, Big DA Hike Likely

8th Pay Commission: Talks Intensify As Pensioners Seek Major Reforms, Big DA Hike Likely

The organisation argued that rising healthcare costs and inflation have made existing retirement benefits inadequate for many pensioners.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government employees expect 3% DA rise from July 2026.
  • Inflation data suggests DA rise; commission invites input.
  • Unions and pensioners seek revised wages and improved pensions.

Central government employees awaiting the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission may receive relief through a possible increase in dearness allowance (DA) from July 2026.

According to the latest data, DA is expected to rise by up to 3%, taking it from the current 60% to an estimated 63%.

The development comes as inflation concerns continue to affect household expenses, with employees and pensioners closely tracking the government’s next move.

Inflation Data Fuels Expectations Of DA Increase

The expected rise in DA is based on fresh figures released by the Labour Bureau.

According to the latest AICPI-IW data for industrial workers, the inflation index increased from 149.1 in March 2026 to 149.9 in April 2026.

Based on these figures, estimates suggest that DA could increase to 63%. However, the final decision will depend on data for May and June 2026 and approval by the Union Cabinet.

Dearness allowance is revised periodically to help employees and pensioners manage the impact of rising prices of food, housing, transport, healthcare and other essential items.

Employee Unions Submit Key Demands To 8th Pay Commission

As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission continue, employee organisations have submitted a series of demands before the commission.

Among the major demands are:

  • Increase in the fitment factor
  • Significant revision in minimum wages
  • Merger of DA with the basic salary
  • Strengthening of the pension system
  • Revision of the old three-unit minimum wage formula to a five-unit formula considering family needs

The commission has invited memorandums from employee groups following its formation.

Pensioners Seek Stronger Retirement Security

Retirement-related concerns have also emerged as a major focus area during consultations with pensioners’ associations and employee unions.

The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS), in its memorandum to the commission, stressed the need to improve financial security for retired employees.

The organisation argued that rising healthcare costs and inflation have made existing retirement benefits inadequate for many pensioners.

It also pointed out that several allowances available during service are discontinued after retirement, reducing the income of pensioners even as expenses rise with age.

Gratuity, Pension Parity Among Major Recommendations

The RSCWS has recommended periodic revision of the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) ceiling and linking it to inflation and salary growth.

The body also demanded quicker settlement of gratuity payments, stating that delays often create financial difficulties for retirees.

Among its other recommendations are:

  • Uniformity in retirement benefits across OPS, NPS and UPS
  • An OROP-like pension framework for civilian retirees
  • Reduction in pension commutation restoration period from 15 years to 10-12 years

Under the proposed parity framework, retirees with similar ranks and years of service would receive comparable pensions regardless of retirement date.

Final Report Likely In 2027

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to continue consultations in the coming months before preparing its final report, which is likely to be submitted in 2027.

If approved by the government, the recommendations could come into effect from January 2028.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected DA increase for central government employees?

Central government employees may see a 3% increase in dearness allowance (DA) from July 2026, raising it from 60% to an estimated 63%. This is based on recent inflation data.

What data is fueling the expectation of a DA increase?

The expected DA rise is based on the latest AICPI-IW data for industrial workers. The inflation index increased from 149.1 in March 2026 to 149.9 in April 2026.

When is the 8th Pay Commission's final report expected?

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its final report in 2027. If approved, its recommendations could come into effect from January 2028.

What are some key demands submitted by employee unions to the 8th Pay Commission?

Employee unions demand an increased fitment factor, significant minimum wage revision, and DA merger with basic salary. They also advocate for strengthening the pension system.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Dearness Allowance Gratuity 8th Pay Commission
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