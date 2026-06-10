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HomeNews'Wise & Great Man': Trump Congratulates PM Modi On 12 Years In Office

'Wise & Great Man': Trump Congratulates PM Modi On 12 Years In Office

Donald Trump led a global chorus of leaders congratulating Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi became India's longest-serving elected leader.
  • Donald Trump congratulated Modi for his significant leadership tenure.
  • Global leaders and envoys extended wishes on PM's milestone.

US President Donald Trump joined a growing list of global leaders in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. PM Modi crossed the milestone of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record for the longest continuous elected tenure as PM. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Modi as a "great" leader and wished him many more years of success.

Trump's Praise

"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister-and a great one he is!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President praised Modi as a "strong, healthy and wise man" and said he looked forward to seeing him achieve "many years of greatness and success" in the future. Wise & Great Man': Trump Congratulates PM Modi On 12 Years In Office

Also Read: Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister, Surpasses Nehru

Modi Responds To Trump

PM Modi later responded to Trump's congratulatory message, thanking him for his warm wishes. In a post on X, Modi said he looked forward to working with Trump to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He added that deeper cooperation between the two countries would benefit not only India and the United States but also the wider global community.

Global Congratulations

Trump's remarks were part of a broader chorus of international congratulations. Leaders and officials from across the world marked PM Modi's milestone, highlighting his enduring political influence and India's growing global profile.

Russia described PM Modi as the "doyen of all Indian Prime Ministers", while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among those extending their wishes. Congratulatory messages also came from the Maldives, with President Mohamed Muizzu joining several other leaders in acknowledging the achievement.

US senators, business leaders and foreign envoys, including representatives from the United States and Israel, also praised PM Modi's leadership and tenure. The milestone marks another significant chapter in PM's political career, which has seen him remain at the helm of the world's largest democracy for more than a decade.

Also Read: Modi Enters 13th Year As PM, But Oil Shock And Inflation Threaten India's Growth Story

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
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Trump PM Modi 12 Years Of Modi
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