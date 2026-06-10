‘Going To Hit Them Again Hard Today’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran missed favorable deal, now must pay the price.

US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Iran, declaring that the country’s military has been “completely defeated” and warning that Tehran will face further consequences unless it reaches an agreement with Washington. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said the United States had struck Iran hard and would continue to do so, while accusing Iranian leaders of dragging out negotiations. He claimed a deal had been within reach but alleged that Tehran had repeatedly delayed progress, taking advantage of what he described as “very stupid Presidents” who had previously dealt with the Islamic Republic.

'We Hit Them Hard'

In his latest remarks, Trump said the US had already inflicted significant damage on Iran and was prepared to continue its pressure campaign.

“We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today,” Trump said, adding that Washington would see what happens regarding a potential deal. He claimed negotiations had come close to producing an agreement but accused Tehran of stalling and attempting to exploit the United States.

.@POTUS on Iran: "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today... And we'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal — but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some… pic.twitter.com/ScvGn14QFQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 10, 2026

The comments mark a fresh escalation in Trump's public criticism of Iran as tensions remain high between the two countries.

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Military Claims And Deal Warning

Earlier, in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed Iran’s military had been devastated, alleging that much of the country’s naval and air capabilities no longer effectively existed. He described Iran as “all talk and no action” and argued that its influence across the Middle East had significantly diminished.

Trump also maintained that Tehran had missed an opportunity to secure a favourable agreement with Washington. According to him, Iranian leaders took too long to negotiate a deal that would have benefited the country, leaving it in a far weaker position.

Referring to Iran as the “bully of the Middle East”, Trump warned that the country would now have to “pay the price” for failing to reach an agreement sooner.

Also Read: 'Tehran Will Pay Price': Trump Says Iran's Military 'Completely Defeated'