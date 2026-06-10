Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Going To Hit Them Again Hard Today’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

‘Going To Hit Them Again Hard Today’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

Donald Trump warned Iran of further action, claiming its military has been badly weakened. He accused Tehran of delaying talks despite being close to a deal.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran missed favorable deal, now must pay the price.

US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Iran, declaring that the country’s military has been “completely defeated” and warning that Tehran will face further consequences unless it reaches an agreement with Washington. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said the United States had struck Iran hard and would continue to do so, while accusing Iranian leaders of dragging out negotiations. He claimed a deal had been within reach but alleged that Tehran had repeatedly delayed progress, taking advantage of what he described as “very stupid Presidents” who had previously dealt with the Islamic Republic.

'We Hit Them Hard'

In his latest remarks, Trump said the US had already inflicted significant damage on Iran and was prepared to continue its pressure campaign.

“We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today,” Trump said, adding that Washington would see what happens regarding a potential deal. He claimed negotiations had come close to producing an agreement but accused Tehran of stalling and attempting to exploit the United States.

The comments mark a fresh escalation in Trump's public criticism of Iran as tensions remain high between the two countries.

Also Read: MEA Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Oman Ship Attack Leaves 3 Indians Missing

Military Claims And Deal Warning

Earlier, in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed Iran’s military had been devastated, alleging that much of the country’s naval and air capabilities no longer effectively existed. He described Iran as “all talk and no action” and argued that its influence across the Middle East had significantly diminished.

Trump also maintained that Tehran had missed an opportunity to secure a favourable agreement with Washington. According to him, Iranian leaders took too long to negotiate a deal that would have benefited the country, leaving it in a far weaker position.

Referring to Iran as the “bully of the Middle East”, Trump warned that the country would now have to “pay the price” for failing to reach an agreement sooner.

Also Read: 'Tehran Will Pay Price': Trump Says Iran's Military 'Completely Defeated'

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Jun 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War US Iran War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Going To Hit Them Again Hard Today’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran
‘Going To Hit Them Again Hard Today’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran
World
Pride Month: Kenya's LGBTQ+ Fights For Survival Amid US Funding Cuts
Pride Month: Kenya's LGBTQ+ Fights For Survival Amid US Funding Cuts
World
'Tehran Will Pay Price': Trump Says Iran's Military 'Completely Defeated'
'Tehran Will Pay Price': Trump Says Iran's Military 'Completely Defeated'
World
Pakistan Army Suffers Major Setback As Mi-17 Crashes In PoK, 20 Soldiers Believed Onboard
Pakistan Army Suffers Major Setback As Mi-17 Crashes In PoK, 20 Soldiers Believed Onboard
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward
Global Watch: Fresh Claims of US-Iran Escalation Trigger New Concerns Across the Middle East
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi Sets New Record as India's Longest-Serving Elected PM in One Stretch
PM Modi Milestone: Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister
Breaking: TMC Crisis Deepens as Resignations Mount Amid Speculation of Congress Merger Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget