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TMC Rejects Congress Merger Buzz, Calls Reports 'Baseless'
The Trinamool Congress has rejected reports of a possible merger with the Congress, describing the speculation as "baseless". Responding to discussions around recent meetings between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, as well as Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leaders said the interactions should not be interpreted as merger talks.
The party maintained that it remains a West Bengal-based political force and clarified that the meetings were not held to discuss any merger with the Congress.
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