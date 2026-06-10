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HomeNewsTMC Rejects Congress Merger Buzz, Calls Reports 'Baseless'

TMC Rejects Congress Merger Buzz, Calls Reports 'Baseless'

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 07:17 PM (IST)

The Trinamool Congress has rejected reports of a possible merger with the Congress, describing the speculation as "baseless". Responding to discussions around recent meetings between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, as well as Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leaders said the interactions should not be interpreted as merger talks.

The party maintained that it remains a West Bengal-based political force and clarified that the meetings were not held to discuss any merger with the Congress.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
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