Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Dyson HushJet Pro offers remarkably quiet air purification.

Its innovative filter provides five-year lifespan; it is easily portable.

Air is projected efficiently; control is managed through its app.

Dyson HushJet Pro Review: When it comes to air filters, brands usually compete on three things: bigger numbers, bigger claims, and bigger price tags. Every new model promises cleaner air, smarter sensors, and enough HEPA filtration to make your living room feel like a NASA clean room. Dyson, however, seems to have asked a different question: what if an air purifier simply did its job without sounding like a jet engine preparing for takeoff?

To find out whether the Dyson HushJet Pro lives up to the hype, we have ABP Live's overly enthusiastic AI companion, GennieGPT. She has never breathed polluted air, never vacuumed pet hair, and has never spent a night wondering why an air purifier sounds like a desktop PC mining Bitcoins.

Needless to say, she's already excited. Let's begin.

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Dyson HushJet Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Impressively quiet operation, as low as 24dB

Extremely lightweight and easy to move around

Excellent performance against pet hair and fine particles

Clever electrostatic HEPA filter design

5-year filter life reduces maintenance costs

Great companion for bedrooms and work-from-home setups

What Doesn't:

Still expensive for an air purifier, very Dyson-y

No physical remote included

App-first approach may frustrate senior citizens

Silence Is The New Luxury

✨ GennieGPT: 24dB! That's quieter than a whisper! This is basically a ninja air purifier. You can sleep, meditate, and hear your own thoughts!

Shayak: For once, Gennie isn't overselling it. Most air purifiers claim to be quiet. Then you switch them on at night and suddenly your bedroom sounds like a Delhi metro station. The HushJet Pro is genuinely different.

At its lowest setting, the 24dB noise level is so low that I occasionally checked whether it was still running. That's not a sentence I expected to write about an air purifier. If you're a light sleeper, work from home, or simply hate background noise, this thing is remarkably unobtrusive.

✨ GennieGPT: The HushJet nozzle projects purified air across rooms up to 1,076 square feet! That's almost like having air-conditioning superpowers!

Shayak: Ermm...no, it won't replace your AC. But Dyson's star-shaped HushJet nozzle is actually one of the more interesting innovations here. Instead of simply pushing air out like every other purifier, it amplifies airflow while reducing turbulence.

Translation? Clean air travels farther without machine drones.

For small and medium-sized rooms, it works exceptionally well. Large living spaces will still benefit, but the sweet spot is a bedroom, study, or apartment living room.

Lighter Than It Looks

✨ GennieGPT: Only a little over 3kg! Portable! Mobile! Relocatable! Revolutionary!

Shayak: True, one of the biggest annoyances with air purifiers is that many behave like furniture. Once you place them somewhere, moving them feels like preparing for a house relocation. At just over 3 kg, the HushJet Pro is ridiculously easy to carry around.

Bedroom in the evening? Easy. Living room during the day? Peasy. Home office during work hours? Lemon squeezy.

It's one of those small quality-of-life advantages you don't appreciate until you start using it daily.

Dyson's Clever Filter Trick

✨ GennieGPT: 360-degree electrostatic HEPA filter! Carbon filter! Five-year lifespan! That's practically immortal!

Shayak: No tech nowadays is immortal. Gone are the days of Nokia 3310. But Dyson's new filter system genuinely deserves praise.

The electrostatic HEPA design is arguably the smartest thing here. It captures microscopic particles (like a magnetic mesh) while reducing the strain placed on the filter itself, which helps explain the impressive longevity claim.

The five-year lifespan is particularly important because nobody talks enough about the hidden cost of air purifiers.

Buying the machine is one expense. Replacing filters every year is another. By extending filter life significantly, Dyson is actually trying to achieve something useful: reducing long-term ownership woes.

It's not the sexiest feature on the spec sheet, but it's certainly the most practical.

Smart Home Friendly, Grandpa Confusing

✨ GennieGPT: MyDyson App! Siri! Alexa! Google Home! The future has arrived!

Shayak: The future apparently forgot to bring a remote.

The app itself is excellent. Clean interface, smooth performance, useful air-quality monitoring, and reliable controls. I genuinely enjoyed using it.

The problem is that not everyone wants to pull out a smartphone every time they need to adjust a purifier. Senior citizens, in particular, may find a physical remote more intuitive than navigating an app. If Dyson had included one in the box, this would have been an easy win.

Of course, the minimalistic buttons on the filter can carry out all functions easily, but who wants to walk up to a purifier while bingeing Widow's Bay from under the blanket? Certainly not this author.

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Dyson HushJet Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Dyson HushJet Pro reminds me of a good bass player. No, no, wait, stay with me for a second here. The lead guitarist gets the attention. The drummer gets the theatrics. The singer gets the spotlight.

The bass player quietly holds everything together. That's exactly what the HushJet Pro does. It doesn't have flashy displays. It doesn't try to become a fan, heater, humidifier, therapist, life coach, or AI-powered weather forecaster. It simply cleans the air exceptionally well while staying remarkably quiet.

And if you're still dissing bassists, always remember Paul McCartney is still a bassist at heart.

Yes, Rs 29,900 is still a substantial investment. But between the whisper-quiet performance, excellent filtration, lightweight design, and long-lasting filter system, Dyson has built one of the most practical air purifiers currently available.

Not every product needs to scream for attention. Sometimes the smartest gadget in the room is the one you barely notice.

Should You Buy The Dyson HushJet Pro?

Yes, if you want an ultra-quiet air purifier for a bedroom, study, or apartment and are willing to pay for convenience.

if you want an ultra-quiet air purifier for a bedroom, study, or apartment and are willing to pay for convenience. Maybe, if you're comparing multiple premium air purifiers and value long-term filter savings.

if you're comparing multiple premium air purifiers and value long-term filter savings. No, if you're shopping purely on price or need a simple remote-operated device for elderly family members.