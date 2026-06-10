MEA Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Oman Ship Attack Leaves 3 Indians Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA summoned US Chargé d'Affaires over Settebello vessel attack.

Three Indian crew remain missing, 21 rescued from vessel.

India condemned attack, urged de-escalation and maritime security.

MEA on Wednesday summoned Jason Meeks, the United States Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi, following the attack on commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman. The move came as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that three of the 24 Indian crew members onboard remain missing, while 21 have been rescued. New Delhi also condemned the attack and reiterated its call for de-escalation in the region amid growing concerns over maritime security and the safety of international shipping routes.

Diplomatic Protest

The MEA summoned Jason Meeks to formally convey India's concerns over the incident. Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the ministry, met the senior US diplomat as New Delhi stepped up its response to the attack.

Ministry of External Affairs summoned Jason Meeks, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States to protest the attack on a ship. The move comes as India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard. While 21… pic.twitter.com/fKl3mMw77y — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026

The diplomatic outreach came hours after India publicly condemned the strike on the vessel and expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in regional waters.

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3 Indians Missing

According to the MEA, 21 Indian crew members have been rescued, while three remain unaccounted for. The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with Omani authorities involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️https://t.co/w405oJsHmZ pic.twitter.com/m0U3U81hQn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 10, 2026

In its statement, India described the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region as deeply worrying and linked them to the broader conflict in the area. The government called for an immediate reduction in tensions and urged all parties to pursue a diplomatic solution.

New Delhi also stressed that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure must cease, warning that such incidents threaten maritime safety and global trade.

The attack on Settebello is the latest incident to raise concerns over the safety of commercial maritime traffic, with India continuing efforts to locate the missing crew members while engaging diplomatically on the issue.

Tanker Disabled In Gulf Of Oman

The US military said it disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman late on June 9 after the vessel allegedly violated an ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), a US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions from American forces.

Also Read: Iran Says US Strikes Hit Water Infrastructure, Leave Coastal Town Without Drinking Water