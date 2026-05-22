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HomeGamingStill Waiting For GTA 6's Price? Here's Why Rockstar Is Keeping You In The Dark

Still Waiting For GTA 6's Price? Here's Why Rockstar Is Keeping You In The Dark

GTA 6 is still dropping on November 19, but Rockstar isn't ready to talk price yet. Here's what Take-Two's CEO actually said about the game's big launch plan.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • GTA 6 release confirmed for November 19; pricing details withheld.
  • Rockstar Games to begin GTA 6 marketing this summer.
  • Take-Two projects strong fiscal year 2027 bookings.

GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6" is still set for its November 19 release, but fans waiting on a price announcement will have to wait a little longer. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that no pricing details would come alongside the company's latest earnings release. Marketing for what is expected to be one of the biggest video game launches ever is expected to begin sometime this summer, though Zelnick made clear that does not mean the next few weeks.

Why Take-Two Is Not Announcing GTA 6 Pricing At Its Earnings Call

When asked directly whether a pricing announcement for "GTA 6" was coming tied to Thursday's earnings release, Zelnick was blunt: "No. We never make marketing announcements in our analyst calls. Never ever ever."

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According to Variety, Zelnick also addressed the wave of rumours circulating in recent weeks around pre-orders, potential delays, and pricing speculation. He said, "I think reiterating November 19 as a launch day today is probably a positive. I think we've been really clear that we're releasing the title on November 19."

On the marketing timeline, he added: "So the next few weeks I don't think it'll be summertime yet, but when it's summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing 'GTA 6."

How Take-Two Built Its $8 Billion Revenue Guidance Without Public GTA 6 Price

Despite no public price for "GTA 6," Take-Two issued full-year guidance projecting net bookings between $8 billion and $8.2 billion for fiscal year 2027, a 20% increase over the prior year. Zelnick explained that internal assumptions around pricing, release schedules, and unit sales go into building that model, even if those figures are not final.

"But yes, of course, when we build our model, which is used to create guidance, it does have full assumptions in it. Even if we made assumptions, that doesn't mean that they are set in stone," he said.

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For its full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Take-Two reported net bookings of $6.72 billion, up 19% year over year, with GAAP net revenue of $6.66 billion, an 18% increase. Net loss came in at $298.2 million, or $1.62 per share.

For the January-March quarter, the company posted a GAAP loss per share of 32 cents on $1.58 billion in net bookings and $1.68 billion in GAAP net revenue. Wall Street had forecast a GAAP loss of 52 cents per share on $1.55 billion in revenue. For the current April-June quarter, Take-Two projects net bookings between $1.32 billion and $1.37 billion.

Alongside "GTA 6," the company is also preparing for the September release of "NBA 2K27."

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Grand Theft Auto 6 scheduled to be released?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for release on November 19th. The launch day has been reiterated as the confirmed release date.

Will GTA 6 pricing be announced soon?

No, pricing details for GTA 6 will not be announced during Take-Two's earnings calls. The company never makes marketing announcements during these calls.

When will marketing for GTA 6 begin?

Marketing for GTA 6 is expected to start sometime this summer. However, this does not necessarily mean within the next few weeks.

What is Take-Two's revenue projection without a public GTA 6 price?

Take-Two has issued full-year guidance projecting net bookings between $8 billion and $8.2 billion for fiscal year 2027. This guidance is based on internal assumptions for pricing, release schedules, and unit sales.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
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