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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp's Upcoming Feature Will Let You See Who's Online Without Opening A Single Chat

WhatsApp's Upcoming Feature Will Let You See Who's Online Without Opening A Single Chat

A new WhatsApp update could change how you check if contacts are active. A dedicated hub is in the works that lists recently online users in one scrollable place.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp beta shows new contacts hub for active status.
  • Hub displays recent online contacts and favorites easily.
  • Feature currently requires opening individual chats to check.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will make it easier for users to check which of their contacts are currently active on the app. The update, spotted in recent beta versions for both Android and iOS, introduces a dedicated Contacts hub within the app. 

This section will display recently online contacts and favourites in one place, removing the need to open individual chats just to check someone's availability. The feature is still under development and is expected to roll out to beta testers before a wider release.

How WhatsApp Currently Handles Online Status

Right now, checking whether a contact is online requires opening a conversation with them. Once inside the chat, the online status appears at the top of the screen. If the contact is not active, WhatsApp shows their "last seen" time instead, which indicates when they were last using the app.

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Both the online status and last seen information are subject to privacy settings. If a contact has restricted this information in their app settings, it will not be visible to others. This means the current system already has limits depending on what each user has chosen to share.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.13.3 update, and WhatsApp has since been working to bring the same functionality to iOS, with traces found in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.20.10.70 update available on TestFlight.

What The New Contacts Hub Will Look Like

The new Contacts section will sit within the app settings, just below the profile photo. At the top, users will see up to four favourite contacts for quick access. Below that, the hub will list recently online contacts, with those currently active shown at the top, marked with a green dot on their profile picture. Contacts who were recently active will appear below them in chronological order.

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The hub will also include a search bar, an option to add contacts manually or by scanning a QR code, and the ability to manage Favourites directly from this section. Users will also have the option to sort the contact list by name rather than online status, which is useful for those who have hidden their online activity entirely.

Privacy settings will continue to play a role here. Contacts who have turned off their online status or last seen will not appear in this section, and their activity will not be visible to others through the hub either.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new WhatsApp feature being developed?

WhatsApp is developing a new Contacts hub that will show which of your contacts are currently active on the app, making it easier to check their online status.

Where will the new Contacts hub be located in WhatsApp?

The new Contacts section will be found within the app settings, located just below the user's profile photo.

How does the new Contacts hub display online status?

The hub will list recently online contacts, with those currently active marked with a green dot and appearing at the top.

Will privacy settings affect the visibility of contacts in the new hub?

Yes, contacts who have hidden their online status or last seen information will not appear in the new hub.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp WhatsApp Update TECHNOLOGY
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