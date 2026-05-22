iPhone Ultra Fold: Is Apple Copying Huawei's Design? iFixit Video Creates Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's iPhone Ultra foldable may feature a wider internal screen.

Huawei's Pura X Max already launched with a similar aspect ratio.

iPhone Ultra aims for a near-invisible crease using advanced adhesive.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's foldable phone has been in the works for a while, and the device - widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra - is shaping up to be different from most foldables on the market. One of its standout features is expected to be a wider aspect ratio for the internal screen. However, Apple will not be the first to go with this design choice.

Huawei has already unveiled the Pura X Max, a wide-screen foldable that launched on April 20, and it gives a reasonable preview of what Apple's take on the form factor might look like. The two phones are expected to share similar aspect ratios.

What Is Huawei Pura X Max & How Does It Compare To iPhone Ultra?

The Huawei Pura X Max is a sequel to last year's Pura X and is currently set to launch only in China. The device comes in five colour options: Interstellar Blue, Olive Gold, Phantom Night Black, Vibrant Orange, and Zero Degree White. Storage and RAM configurations range from 256GB storage with 12GB RAM to 1TB storage with 16GB RAM.

ALSO READ: Apple's Foldable iPhone Ultra Is Already Losing The Crowd: Here's Why

Let’s just keep the specs aside. Apple’s first fold was looking promising as it seemed to be ‘different’ from other foldables. iPhone Ultra felt original in terms of design, but turns out the Huawei Pura X Max did it way before Apple. A recent iFixit teardown video shows striking similarities between the Pura X Max and what Apple's foldable is expected to look like.

Huawei is not the only one expected to beat Apple to this aspect ratio. Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a similar device, with potentially wider availability than the Pura X Max.

How Is Apple Planning To Make The iPhone Ultra Stand Out?

Despite not being first, Apple may have something worth watching. The iPhone Ultra is widely rumoured to feature a near-invisible crease, and according to TrendForce, via 9to5Mac, a high-tech adhesive could be central to achieving that.

This glue is said to stay liquid enough to fill microscopic irregularities that form with long-term use, which are typically what cause visible creases.

ALSO READ: Still Waiting For GTA 6's Price? Here's Why Rockstar Is Keeping You In The Dark

It may not be the only method Apple uses, but it could be a meaningful one, and might set the iPhone Ultra apart from every foldable seen so far, even if the aspect ratio itself is no longer a first by the time it arrives in September.