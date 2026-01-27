iPhone 18 Leaks: iPhone 17 was launched just a few months back, and the talks on the iPhone 18 have already started swirling in the air. Apple fans are once again glued to leaks and rumours, trying to guess what’s coming next. Over the past weeks, reports about the iPhone 18 Pro’s front design have been all over the place. Some said Face ID would hide under the screen. Others claimed a new hole-punch camera was coming.

Many even believed the Dynamic Island would disappear. Now, a trusted leaker says those reports were misunderstood, and the truth is far simpler.

iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island Will Stay, Just Smaller

According to popular Weibo leaker Instant Digital, early Chinese and Korean supply chain reports were mistranslated in English media. That error created the hole-punch camera rumour. In reality, Apple is not removing the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro. It will stay right where it is.

The only real change is its size. The iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island is expected to become around 35% narrower.

That means more screen space and a cleaner look, without changing how users interact with the phone. You will still see music controls, navigation, calls, and live activities in the same familiar place.

Display analyst Ross Young has also backed this claim. His confirmation adds strong weight to the leak. Apple seems to be improving what already works instead of replacing it.

This approach feels very “Apple-like.” Rather than shocking users with a sudden change, the company is slowly refining the design.

iPhone 18 Pro Front Design Rumours Finally Make Sense

So why did the hole-punch story spread so fast? It all came down to translation. The original reports talked about changes in infrared Face ID components. Some English coverage misread that and turned it into a new camera cutout rumour.

Apple is still working on under-display technology, but it is not ready to fully hide everything yet. The company values reliability more than rushing new tech. A smaller island gives Apple more time to perfect hidden sensors without risking performance.

This also matches Apple’s history. Big design shifts happen slowly. First comes refinement, then transformation.

With the iPhone 18 Pro front design, users can expect a cleaner screen, more usable space, and a familiar feel. It will look fresh, modern, and still unmistakably like an iPhone.